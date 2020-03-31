Oil companies at falling prices: "disastrous, devastating,quot;

Even Saudi Arabia and Russia, which helped bring about the collapse of the oil price with their recent moves to increase, rather than decrease, production, are vulnerable to the demand shock produced by the pandemic. There may be fewer buyers for the extra oil that those countries are producing.

"They may lower prices in the United States, but refineries are unlikely to want more crude," said Paul Sankey, managing director of Mizuho Securities. "If there is no market, there is no market."

The consequences will be severe for oil-producing developing countries that finance social programs with oil revenues. Mexican Mayan crude is already selling for less than $ 10 a barrel in US markets for the first time in more than two decades, undermining Colombian and Ecuadorian producers struggling to strike a balance.

And despite cuts in US exploration, production will only gradually decrease from its current 13 million barrels per day, perhaps by a couple of million barrels per day in the coming months.

Energy experts say the profit margins for a small, albeit growing, number of older wells have been turned into losses, so companies can't even cover fixed costs. Under those circumstances, there is no point in producing oil, and those wells will have to be shut down entirely, a process that is costly to reverse and sometimes damages the wells.

"There is no precedent for the scale of possible closings," said Fraser McKay, vice president of Wood Mackenzie, an energy research and consulting firm. "The ability of the industry to maintain the flow of higher cost barrels will be severely tested."

The hundreds of small private US oil companies that have just a few wells, or even a couple of hundred, are at particular risk. They were highly profitable when oil prices were $ 100 a barrel or more. These companies are the backbone of rural communities in states like Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and Montana. But now they could be a big responsibility for local economies because they may not be able to repay loans to regional banks.