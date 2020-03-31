Oil companies at falling prices: "disastrous, devastating,quot;

HOUSTON – The once powerful oil industry is shrinking rapidly worldwide, shrinking in survival mode.
With the coronavirus pandemic nearly eliminating travel and commuting, energy demand is falling, and oil companies from Algeria to West Texas are cutting budgets. Refineries are cutting production of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Pipeline operators are telling producers that they can only ship crude if there is a buyer willing to take the fuel because the storage tanks are filling up quickly. And American oil companies are abandoning platforms, laying off fracking equipment and starting to close wells.
According to the International Energy Agency, up to 20 percent, or 20 million barrels per day, of oil demand may be lost as the world economy slows down. That is more or less equivalent to eliminating all EE consumption. USA To make matters worse, Saudi Arabia and Russia are increasing oil production to regain market share from US oil companies that have increased production and exports in recent years.
The Trump administration has been trying to convince Saudi Arabia and Russia that they should cut production to help stabilize the oil market; President Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed energy markets in a call on Monday. But the demand for energy destroyed by the virus now dwarfs everything that Saudi Arabia or Russia could do to reduce exports.
World benchmark oil prices are around $ 20 a barrel, levels not seen in a generation, and regional prices in West Texas and North Dakota have fallen further, to around $ 10 a barrel. That's about a quarter of the price shale operators generally need to cover the costs of extracting oil from the ground. If these prices persist, A big wave of bankruptcies is inevitable by the end of the year, experts say.
"The picture looks bleak," said Trent Latshaw, president of Latshaw Drilling, an oil services company active in Texas and Oklahoma with only 10 of its 41 platforms currently deployed. “We have never had this situation where there is a large increase in supply and a large decrease in demand at the same time. Oil prices have dropped to $ 20 a barrel and we don't know where the bottom is. "
Overall, global investments in exploration and production are expected to drop by $ 100 billion in 2020, or 17 percent less than last year, according to Rystad Energy, an Oslo-based research and consulting firm. That drop is just the latest shake-up for an industry that has been tightening budgets for years. The $ 446 billion that the industry is expected to invest is just over half of the $ 880 billion that it spent on exploration and production in 2014.
The share prices of large companies like Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron have nearly halved in recent months, while the shares of smaller companies with less healthy balance sheets have fallen further.
In ordinary times, a big drop in energy prices would be a boon to consumers, who would have more money left after filling their cars and trucks. But many people have nowhere to go, and gas stations report that sales have plummeted, even as the national average price of gasoline has plummeted. less than $ 2 per gallon, according to AAA. Refineries are closing several gasoline distillation units in the Gulf of Mexico because demand is so weak.
The crisis may only be the beginning. The US platform count last week was 728, 44 less than the week before, according to Baker Hughes. In Texas, the largest oil-producing state, there were 368 rigs operating on March 27, compared to 491 a year ago. Mr. Latshaw said those numbers could drop another 300 or more by the time the oil price drops.
In a sign that the industry expects lasting difficulties, Phillips 66 has suspended two pipeline projects that connect West Texas oil fields with refineries and export terminals on the Gulf Coast.
Occidental, Chevron, Pioneer Natural Resources, Parsley and other oil companies are dramatically reducing operations in the Texas Permian Basin and New Mexico, the epicenter of the U.S. oil shale oil production boom. Schlumberger and other large service companies are cutting and suspending thousands of workers.
The situation is not better in other parts of the world. With more oil than they can sell, major producing countries like Nigeria, Brazil, Ecuador, Angola and Canada only have a few weeks of storage available before piping systems go back to work and production has to be reduced.
Algerian state oil company Sonatrach plans to halve its spending to $ 7 billion. Brazil's Petrobras is cutting costs by more than 25 percent, and its offshore partners Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil and Equinor of Norway are also cutting. Big global oil companies like Shell, Total in France and Eni in Italy are averaging spending cuts of 20 percent on their global operations.
Even Saudi Arabia and Russia, which helped bring about the collapse of the oil price with their recent moves to increase, rather than decrease, production, are vulnerable to the demand shock produced by the pandemic. There may be fewer buyers for the extra oil that those countries are producing.
"They may lower prices in the United States, but refineries are unlikely to want more crude," said Paul Sankey, managing director of Mizuho Securities. "If there is no market, there is no market."
The consequences will be severe for oil-producing developing countries that finance social programs with oil revenues. Mexican Mayan crude is already selling for less than $ 10 a barrel in US markets for the first time in more than two decades, undermining Colombian and Ecuadorian producers struggling to strike a balance.
And despite cuts in US exploration, production will only gradually decrease from its current 13 million barrels per day, perhaps by a couple of million barrels per day in the coming months.
Energy experts say the profit margins for a small, albeit growing, number of older wells have been turned into losses, so companies can't even cover fixed costs. Under those circumstances, there is no point in producing oil, and those wells will have to be shut down entirely, a process that is costly to reverse and sometimes damages the wells.
"There is no precedent for the scale of possible closings," said Fraser McKay, vice president of Wood Mackenzie, an energy research and consulting firm. "The ability of the industry to maintain the flow of higher cost barrels will be severely tested."
The hundreds of small private US oil companies that have just a few wells, or even a couple of hundred, are at particular risk. They were highly profitable when oil prices were $ 100 a barrel or more. These companies are the backbone of rural communities in states like Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and Montana. But now they could be a big responsibility for local economies because they may not be able to repay loans to regional banks.
"It is disastrous, devastating," said Darlene Wallace, president of Columbus Oil, a small Oklahoma company. "I hate to sound like an old lady, but it's scary."
Wallace said he closed two wells late last year when oil prices started to drop and will shut down at least four more of his remaining 19 wells this week. She said that many other producers are in worse shape because they have borrowed money in recent years to buy wells for what they consider to be low prices. She has been paying off debts and reducing payroll and other costs since oil prices fell in 2014.
There may not be a solution for those operations, along with dozens of larger private and public companies, said Raoul LeBlanc, vice president of IHS Markit.
"We are going to have a big consolidation with a lot of small players going bankrupt or joining together to try to avoid their debt situations, cut their expenses and survive this," LeBlanc said. "There is literally no room to put the oil in."
