Offset tackles new cheating accusations after fans catch him hiding Cardi B's phone

After some supporters accused Offset of cheating on his wife, Cardi B, the Migos rapper addressed his suspicions and urged everyone to keep "negativity,quot; away from their marriage, which he says is "all good." ! " The allegations began after Offset appeared to hide his phone from his teacher wife during a live broadcast.

Does Offset have something to hide from Cardi? Is she a side girl?

Fans of the couple know very well that, although they seem to be very well today, their romance has not always been perfect.

In fact, they broke up for a time after Offset tricked Cardi.

As she ended up forgiving him, Cardi made it very clear that she won't have another chance, so if Offset makes another mistake, he could really lose her forever!

But Offset wanted fans to know that things between him and Cardi are "all good,quot; right now and that he's definitely not cheating on her, as his behavior on the live stream made it seem like it.

While in quarantine, the rapper couple and their adorable daughter came back to life and addressed the cheating allegations.

‘I know they are doing something out of nothing from that stream when I was playing a game and my little girl came into the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever they say. I grabbed the phone, hung it up, put it back on. Let's get on with it. We have so much negative energy here in the air, disease. Don't bring any of that negativity into my family. We're getting cold, man. We are not in every way. All positive. We have investments and big moves to come, "Offset told fans in the video.

He continued once again emphasizing that he was doing nothing wrong during that previous live broadcast that started all suspicions.

‘Calm down with my family. That was nothing when I grabbed my phone, playing a game. I don't even look, I make a call, Facetime, nothing on my phone. Period, "stressed the member of Migos.



