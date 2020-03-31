Nurses Watch in the Midst of a Coronavirus Pandemic in Federal Aid Request – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amid concerns about protective gear and a shortage of hospital beds, local nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic hope to get help from the federal government.

A vigil was held on Monday night to celebrate the improvements they have seen at UCLA and demand action on behalf of nurses around the world.

"Our country had time to prepare for this," said emergency nurse Marcia Santini. "Everything is failing."

%MINIFYHTML635aed224e95ec21cb2a32031672e27613% %MINIFYHTML635aed224e95ec21cb2a32031672e27614%

RELATED: Local hospitals asking for donations of protective equipment to combat COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML635aed224e95ec21cb2a32031672e27615% %MINIFYHTML635aed224e95ec21cb2a32031672e27616%

During their shift change at Westwood, dozens of nurses from the California Nurses Association gathered for the vigil.

UCLA nurses say that in the past week, they have had increased access to protective equipment, such as gloves and masks.

The candlelight vigil shows solidarity with nurses across the country in the hope that federal officials will take additional steps to protect healthcare workers and patients.