NRL Talking Points | Rugby League News

Empty seats at Suncorp Stadium

As the coronavirus continues to impact sport globally, Jenna Brooks has the latest from the NRL

Pay cuts

Last week, George Burgess of Wigan shocked the rugby league world when he revealed that Super League players were expecting a pay cut of up to 75 percent.

While I have been told that no player in competition on this side of the world will have a reduction of that percentage, it seems that this is not the case for Down Under players.

This week The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that The Rugby League Players Association agrees on a 75 percent provisional pay cut, with the RLPA demanding responses from the NRL when AUS $ 10m (£ 4.9m), which was taken from the players' retirement fund will be paid .

The NRL is not required to have the funds available until the end of the transmission cycle in 2022, however, the RLPA requested the refund of the money as soon as possible.

The NRL is believed to have obtained permission from the RLPA to borrow from the retirement fund three years ago.

The NRL hopes to return to action in early July, with the possibility of sending the competition to a closed Queensland facility, playing all games in one location.

There is also talk of a 20-week competition that includes finals, which will start until September.

With suggestions that the salary cap for the 2021 season could be lowered by 40 percent, which is close to AUS $ 4 million, the question remains.

Will we ever see that the game looks the same?

Boyd's box office success

Boyd Cordner of the Roosters

When it's safe to play again, Australian, NSW and Roosters captain Boyd Cordner has suggested that the game welcomes its fans with a home state masterpiece.

"If September 1st comes and we haven't played soccer and we can't play, why not pick a 30-player squad for NSW and Queensland, isolate them, and then play an Origin series of five or seven games when fans can come and look, "Cordner said The Sydney Morning Herald.

"You need some kind of rugby league, just to keep the dream alive."

"I'm just spitting out ideas. But something like that would be great.

"The crowd and the show is what makes Origin what it is. It's so patriotic that you've never seen a rivalry like this."

"Without fans it wouldn't be the same. We would still play because you want to play Queensland anytime, anywhere, but for the rugby league to advance you would need a crowd to play."

Covid-19 Impact

Wests Tigers has become the last club affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"As a club, today we have made the difficult decision to remove the majority of our staff: good people who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Wests Tigers is what it is today, and that is not an easy decision to make," said the CEO. from Cub. Justin Pascoe said in a club statement.

As a result of the 2020 season suspension from the Premier League Telstra, the Wests Tigers today made the difficult decision to withdraw most of their football and administrative staff. – Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) March 31, 2020

"As tough as these decisions are, they are made to ensure that the Wests Tigers remain intact and can emerge from the other side of this crisis stronger."

The Melbourne storm had to fend off a third of all staff in its football and administration departments and asked the rest to receive a 50 percent pay cut, effective immediately.

On Friday, Brisbane announced that its headquarters was closed until further notice, with Parramatta also withdrawing most of his club's staff and reducing payroll costs by 75 percent.

The NRL canceled the Magic Round, which was due to take place in May in Brisbane. NRL Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Abdo said the event would return next year.