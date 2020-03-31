Home Local News Northern Texans entertain outdoors, free Fort Worth groceries for needy families –...

Northern Texans entertain outdoors, free Fort Worth groceries for needy families – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Northern Texans entertain outdoors, free Fort Worth groceries for needy families - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLe9ab0bd726a1e0e0899818db874147d511% %MINIFYHTMLe9ab0bd726a1e0e0899818db874147d512%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas residents entertain themselves with unique activities, such as the teddy bear treasure hunt and fairy houses, while a Fort Worth store seeks to provide food to families in need.

With orders to "stay home,quot; in place during the coronavirus pandemic, residents have found different ways to stay entertained while following the guidelines.

%MINIFYHTMLe9ab0bd726a1e0e0899818db874147d513%%MINIFYHTMLe9ab0bd726a1e0e0899818db874147d514%

Today's Ones For Texas takes a look at a couple of creative outdoor activities that keep parents and children busy. Also highlighted is a spotlight at a Fort Worth store that is distributing groceries for a week to families in need during this difficult time.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©