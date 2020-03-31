North Texas school districts are seeing increased demand for "Grab And Go,quot; meals – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It has become a family show in closed schools now: lines of vehicles with families waiting to pick up free meals.

School districts across North Texas are now working to help families stretch food budgets, while students are confined to their homes due to restrictions on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Oh my gosh, it's a blessing, it helps a lot," says Kala Oropeza, a mother from Carrollton-Farmer & # 39; s Branch ISD. “Especially when you have kids, little kids who eat every 30 minutes, it seems! So I feel this is very helpful, and they provide breakfast and lunch and it's a good blessing. "

Oropeza continued to be positive and grateful, even after learning that employees at Ranchview High School in Irving, Monday's distribution site, had run out of food in less than an hour.

"We didn't expect that many people because we're in the middle of nowhere," says Tracy Talbot, Ranchview High School cafeteria manager.

“We were making a lot of lunches and nobody was picking them up. Now I feel like we're here for a purpose, "he said." This is good. This is a good thing. We are going to make tons more tomorrow. "

In some ways, the surge in demand is not surprising as coronavirus closures come in for another week, workers are losing jobs, and the economy is in freefall.

At Cedar Hill, families can now pick up dinner for district students, along with lunch and breakfast the next day.

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District distributes five days of lunches, breakfasts, and lunches so that families do not have to line up every day.

They are also serving more of them.

"This has been really cool because they have been helping the kids at home," says Devon Vu, who adds that the short trip to pick up the week's meals also allows students a short break from being locked up at home.

A different high school organizes the distribution each day, but parents are only allowed to pick up a supply of weekly meals and Oropeza promises to return.

