North Texas Domestic Violence Shelter Moves Online, Telephone Counseling During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A domestic violence shelter in Plano is seeing an increase in requests for help from battered women, its CEO said.

The time comes when offering that help is more challenging than ever, but the counseling rooms are empty inside the Hope’s Door New Beginnings Center in East Plano.

"We thought it was the safest thing for our clients," he said. CEO Christina Coultas.

Coultas said the rooms are where spousal abuse victims seek comfort and trust counselors.

Now that is happening online or by phone due to COVID-19.

"It is important that our clients know that we are still here and that they are not alone," he said.

But Coultas said there is now concern that the abusers may spy on what are supposed to be confidential meetings.

It is one of several challenges caused by the coronavirus including a shortage of food for the two shelters in the area and cleaning supplies to ensure that the 43 women living in group homes with their children remain healthy.

"Our shelter lacks some critical supplies," he said. "We are concerned about the long term they have the resources they have to keep the shelter clean to keep everyone safe and sound."

This place where advocates say women must restart their lives and get out of isolation may be at home much longer than expected.

"Everything is on hold. We have had clients who have already lost their jobs, we have had clients who cannot really look for housing at this time, "he said.

Hope’s Door has also had to temporarily close its resale store and cancel its annual fundraising dinner.

