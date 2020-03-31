Noelle Robinson responds to questions and answers from fans about her famous parents

Noelle Robinson has been very candid about her personal life in recent months, including conversations about her college career and her recent "sexual fluidity,quot; story. On March 24, Noelle uploaded a YouTube video in which she presented more details for all to see.

Noelle started the clip by revealing that she had a series of fan questions that she was purposely avoiding, including about her mother, reality star Cynthia Bailey. When asked by a fan if Robinson received different treatment because of his mother, Noelle said, "Yes and no."

According to Noelle, a lot depends on the circumstances and on the individual himself. For example, if she realizes that they are acting differently or "moving gracefully," she understands how to recognize it and put it completely aside.

Robinson admitted that she now has a close circle of friends who treat her differently than anyone else, which is what she prefers, of course. The daughter of the reality star claims that as the years passed, she has recognized particular behaviors and red flags.

For example, if the person in question always asks about their parents, it is a bad sign and should probably be avoided. Additionally, Robinson said having famous parents has made it easier for them to manage others, including creating personal boundaries, especially at school.

As noted above, this is not the first time that Noelle has opened up about her personal life. On March 28, 2020, Alexis Stone reported on Noelle's conversation with Cynthia in her backyard. Cynthia wrote in ‘Gram that her daughter recently interviewed her for her YouTube channel.

Cynthia claims that Noelle has been trying to do it for a long time, however, due to work she was never able to do it. However, the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, and now he has time to chat with his daughter for the young star's YouTube channel.

