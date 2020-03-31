Noah Schnapp implies that Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard & # 39; want to connect & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLe75d3bdd0895c2fb64cd48fce1915cfe11% %MINIFYHTMLe75d3bdd0895c2fb64cd48fce1915cfe12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; has left fans wondering if he was being playful or if his co-stars were really interested in a romance with his latest label in an online post.

Up News Info –

"Strange things"actor Noah Schnapp shamelessly hinted at his co-stars Millie Bobby Brown Y Finn Wolfhard "I want to connect" in an online publication.

The teen stars appear together on Netflix's hit sci-fi series and, over the weekend (March 28-29), Noah tagged his friends in a post that said, "Tag two people who want to connect with each other. to make things uncomfortable. "

Noah didn't elaborate on the post, and neither Millie nor Finn commented, leaving fans wondering if he was being playful or if the couple was really interested in a romance.

The comment comes two months after 15-year-old Millie confirmed her romance with the son of England's Rugby World Cup legend. Jason Robinson, Joseph Robinson.

The actress is believed to have met the 17-year-old in the Maldives in late 2019. They confirmed the relationship via Joseph's Snapchat, with a caption "Ly (I love you) x" alongside the couple posing together in front of a mirror.

The stars are currently on a break from filming the fourth season of the popular show, as the current coronavirus pandemic brought filming in Atlanta, Georgia to a standstill earlier this month.