Nigel Hawke has a claim to fame that evaded so many leading jump riders, thanks to his 1991 National Grand Prix winning ride at Seagram.

The 11-year-old boy, coached by David Barons, bore the same name as the sponsors, and denied that season's Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Garrison Savannah, a famous double in the two biggest National Hunt races.

Upon reaching the last fence in Aintree, Hawke thought he was destined for second place, only to have the race complexion shift in his favor as he got closer to the Elbow.

Seagram hit the front 100 yards from the line, then scored for five lengths.

"I was jumping the last fence for second place," he said.

"Garrison Savannah looked at her house and the hose, but did not make it to her house.

"It was a great feeling 10 steps before hitting the elbow, because I knew the race was already won."

"Seagram did not accelerate much. The horse in front stopped."

Hawke knew Seagram's strong suit was his jump, and aside from an error at fence 12, he was not wrong.

"It was very good in all aspects, and I had great confidence in the horse. That was the most important thing," he said.

"It wasn't very big, but it was a lovely jumper. It was clean and tidy. Other than one mistake, it was very good in every way."

"He was at the top of his form. He had just won the Ritz (Handicap Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival. It was a pleasure riding that day, and even I couldn't go wrong!

"He ran a great race three weeks later when he was fourth at the Whitbread, but he was never the same horse after that."

Hawke was forced to give up travel due to injury in 1993, and became a coach three years later.

Indirectly, he's been back in the spotlight at Grand National lately, thanks to Tiger Roll.

Hawke briefly coached the double Aintree winner when he was three years old, saddling him to make his successful debut on obstacles at Market Rasen until he changed hands and went to Gordon Elliott's stable in Ireland.

"It's charming and sounds silly, but the connection to Tiger Roll has given me a great kick, it really has," said Hawke.

"I think he has given credit to racing. It has been very good for jump racing."

"They never bought it to win four festivals and win two nationals.

"It is a monster of nature. It was not too big. Those types of horses are generally lost, because they cannot carry big weights in the best races. It is a law beyond all laws."