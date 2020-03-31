NHS nurse member put Greg Taylor's Celtic career in perspective, admits | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLe47c29942a848bda2648df7a0e3a77a511% %MINIFYHTMLe47c29942a848bda2648df7a0e3a77a512%





Celtic advocate Greg Taylor's partner Laura works as an NHS nurse

Celtic defender Greg Taylor admits that his life as a footballer has been put into a firm perspective after seeing his girlfriend's efforts to combat the coronavirus.

While Taylor, 22, has been training at home during the close of Scottish football, she has seen her partner Laura go to work as an NHS nurse.

"My girlfriend is a nurse so she has been very busy," Taylor told Celtic's official website. "She works different shifts, they are all 12 hour shifts, and she will normally do about four each week.

"It has been hard on her and I couldn't be more proud of her."

"It is a really difficult time for the entire NHS and we are all extremely grateful for everything they do."

"Being with someone who works on the NHS puts everything else in perspective.

"The work they are doing is incredible and we all have so much admiration and respect for the way they do it."

Taylor can't wait to get back into action with Neil Lennon's elected champions.

But the Hoops defender stressed the importance of following expert advice to save lives and ensure that everyone at Celtic can once again pursue their ninth consecutive crown.

He said, "It is very important that everyone follow the advice and stay safe at this time.

"We all miss football, the players, the staff and the fans, but now it is so vital that we all stay home."

"It will help save lives, get us back to normal as quickly as possible and get us all back to Celtic Park to perform and win games."

"This situation can help us to unite all of us if we work together and take care of each other. It is a unique situation in which we are all pushing in the same direction."

"That's something we can take comfort in, the amount of good you see people doing on social media and in the news.

"There's a lot of good out there and seeing that helps keep everyone's spirits up."