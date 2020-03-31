NHL analyst Brian Lawton says the League still longs for the "Champion,quot; to be crowned – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6d6479a46d6c76d82fd505c80091387711% %MINIFYHTML6d6479a46d6c76d82fd505c80091387712%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Former NHL player, agent and general manager Brian Lawton is now an analyst for the NHL Network.

That job means frequent visits to New York studios this year. He gave Up News Info his opinion on the strike due to COVID-19, and a personal scare that accompanied it.

When will they return? Will they return at all? The NHL depends on playoff revenue, and they seem to have a synergy between players and property.

"The most important thing I notice, Mike, when I speak to the players, or when I speak to anyone in the NHL office, is that they would really like to see a champion still crowned this year," Lawton said.

One reason they may return on short notice is conditioning. It has become a machine all year round. It is a different era that treats their bodies differently.

"These guys are professionals, and today when training camp starts, it's not like when I was a player." The boys didn't bring their gear home (laughs)! "Lawton said." You ask them what they did over the summer, and they said they walked when they played golf. Those aren't these times (laughs)!

What he believes will happen has already happened a bit in professional hockey in the locker room, where they live a good part of their lives.

“I can tell you the last 10 years, the amount of precautions and just the increase in knowledge and awareness of how a hockey team actually spreads germs, even when it was still playing we shared water bottles and things like that (laughs)! "Lawton said." That no longer continues. "

Lawton travels to New York for work, and is in close contact with his colleagues while back in Minnesota.

"It's difficult right now. I talk to people almost every day in New York, and it literally feels like something out of an apocalyptic movie right now," he said.

It may have hit close to home. He has traveled extensively and was ill in January, and his son showed symptoms, including a fever of 104 degrees.

"Flu tested, negative. Tested for streptococci, negative. On the third visit to the hospital that I took him to, he was finally told that he had fluid in his lungs and that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia, ”Lawton said. "I am approximately 99.9% sure that he really did have a coronavirus. That was January 23, when no one was talking about this in the United States."

