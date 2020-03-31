NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb16e5f4354342ef84de5507828f8f80111% %MINIFYHTMLb16e5f4354342ef84de5507828f8f80112%

The NFL is gearing up for a normal season and playoffs, with two additional wild card teams in the Super Bowl chase.

%MINIFYHTMLb16e5f4354342ef84de5507828f8f80113% %MINIFYHTMLb16e5f4354342ef84de5507828f8f80114%

NFL team owners voted Tuesday to expand the playoffs by one team at each conference to a total of 14 next season as they continue to plan for the 2020 season to start on time.

%MINIFYHTMLb16e5f4354342ef84de5507828f8f80115% %MINIFYHTMLb16e5f4354342ef84de5507828f8f80116%

During a conference call to discuss league business after annual meetings were canceled due to the new coronavirus, the owners also awarded one of those additional games to Up News Info and one to NBC. Three-quarters of the 32 owners needed to approve the change, and the vote was unanimous, said head of football operations Troy Vincent.

Regarding the season opener on September 10, as scheduled, NFL chief attorney Jeff Pash said: "All of our focus has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans in our stadiums. regular and going through our 16- regular season game and full playoffs. "

That would include the two stadiums still under construction in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as international games in England and Mexico.

"I hope that international games will be part of our calendar for this year," added Pash. "We are optimistic just as we hope that conditions in the United States will allow us to play a full season, which will also be the case for our international partners." Obviously, that is something that we will have to work closely with authorities, public health and other government authorities in those other countries to make sure it is completely safe. "

Contingencies are being discussed for all possible disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

As for the first expansion of the postseason field since 1990, when the NFL went from 10 qualifiers to 12, only the teams with the best record in the AFC and NFC will get goodbye under the new format; The top two teams in each conference have skipped wildcard weekend in the past. The seventh seed will play No. 2, the sixth will visit No. 3, and the fifth will be the fourth seed for wild card games.

Three games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, waiting for the NFL schedule to go as planned; That schedule is likely to be released on May 9, according to Brian Rolapp, the league's director of media and business, to give "flexibility,quot; to the NFL.

Up News Info will air one of the new games on January 10 at approximately 4:40 p.m. ITS T. The game will also be available via live stream on Up News Info All Access. A separate produced stream of the game tailored for a younger audience will air on Nickelodeon.

NBC, its new streaming service Peacock and Telemundo in Spanish will air the other new game on January 10 at approximately 8:15 p.m. ITS T.

"It will definitely be different," said Washington Redskins linebacker Thomas Davis. "It's going to be weird. Essentially, the second team (at every conference) is being penalized for being a good soccer team.

"It just makes it more competitive, adds more teams and allows teams that are hot at the end of the season like the Titans to run, a team that is not normally in the playoffs is having that opportunity." I like it though. "

The team presidents and owners were briefed on current plans to carry out the draft April 23-25.

Peter O & # 39; Reilly, who oversees the organization of major events like the Super Bowl and the draft, said that all NFL preparations have been designed to "ensure the selection process is robust." That means equitable arrangements for each team; "Celebrating and Welcoming,quot; League Recruits; fan engagement "providing an escape for our fans and perhaps allowing virtual fan access,quot;; and as a fundraiser for people and communities affected by the pandemic.

O'Reilly emphasized that social distancing will be maintained, with no more than 10 people together, remaining at least six feet away. Anyone who is sick will stay away.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will make the first-round selection announcements from a central hub, and the broadcasts will have connectivity across all 32 teams and, potentially, in the homes of some players or fans.

Vincent noted that the powerful competition committee is discussing a possible one-time extension of the time limit in a draft space so that teams can complete an exchange.

O'Reilly said Las Vegas, slated to present the draft this year, will be considered by 2022; The 2021 draft will take place in Cleveland.

"2022 is an option for Las Vegas," he said. "We need some time to figure that out with Las Vegas and the Raiders, but that's something we're considering."

This week, Vincent sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate "live,quot; in the draft.

"We look forward to starting your NFL journey with us as part of the NFL family," wrote Vincent. "Right now, we are working on the plan for the draft. As you can imagine, it is a moving target with everything that is happening.

“We are considering several options that we will communicate to you once the details are confirmed. We want to make sure that you and your family stay safe as we develop the best way to bring you a great experience and highlight your accomplishments as you enter the NFL. "

In recent drafts, Goodell announced first-round picks. Then followed hugs that involved players and Goodell, some of them comedians, and photo shoots with the players wearing team caps or even showing team jerseys. Often their families and friends were involved in the celebrations.

This year, with all public events at the planned Las Vegas site canceled and the draft ready to proceed remotely, players will likely be at home when their names are called.