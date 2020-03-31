Home Local News NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams – Up...

The NFL is gearing up for a normal season and playoffs, with two additional wild card teams in the Super Bowl chase.

NFL team owners voted Tuesday to expand the playoffs by one team at each conference to a total of 14 next season as they continue to plan for the 2020 season to start on time.

During a conference call to discuss league business after annual meetings were canceled due to the new coronavirus, the owners also awarded one of those additional games to Up News Info and one to NBC. Three-quarters of the 32 owners needed to approve the change, and the vote was unanimous, said head of football operations Troy Vincent.

Regarding the season opener on September 10, as scheduled, NFL chief attorney Jeff Pash said: "All of our focus has been on a normal traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans in our stadiums. regular and going through our 16- regular season game and full playoffs. "

That would include the two stadiums still under construction in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as international games in England and Mexico.

"I hope that international games will be part of our calendar for this year," added Pash. "We are optimistic just as we hope that conditions in the United States will allow us to play a full season, which will also be the case for our international partners." Obviously, that is something that we will have to work closely with authorities, public health and other government authorities in those other countries to make sure it is completely safe. "

Contingencies are being discussed for all possible disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

As for the first expansion of the postseason field since 1990, when the NFL went from 10 qualifiers to 12, only the teams with the best record in the AFC and NFC will get goodbye under the new format; The top two teams in each conference have skipped wildcard weekend in the past. The seventh seed will play No. 2, the sixth will visit No. 3, and the fifth will be the fourth seed for wild card games.

Three games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, waiting for the NFL schedule to go as planned; That schedule is likely to be released on May 9, according to Brian Rolapp, the league's director of media and business, to give "flexibility,quot; to the NFL.

Up News Info will air one of the new games on January 10 at approximately 4:40 p.m. ITS T. The game will also be available via live stream on Up News Info All Access. A separate produced stream of the game tailored for a younger audience will air on Nickelodeon.

NBC, its new streaming service Peacock and Telemundo in Spanish will air the other new game on January 10 at approximately 8:15 p.m. ITS T.

