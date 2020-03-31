NFL playoffs to come to Nickelodeon

%MINIFYHTMLcb9f7b2865788ea1ea63d6366099af9c11% %MINIFYHTMLcb9f7b2865788ea1ea63d6366099af9c12%

The NFL announced Tuesday that it will show one of this season's wildcard playoff games on Nickelodeon.

Yes, that Nickelodeon

As part of its recently accepted collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA, the league is expanding its playoff field from 12 to 14 teams in 2020, which means there will be two additional games in the postseason wild card round.

From the NFL: "The wild card weekend for the 2020 season will consist of three games on Saturday, January 9 and three games on Sunday, January 10, 2021. CBS will air an additional set of wild cards on January 10. Starting approximately at 4:40 pm ET The game will also be available through a live broadcast on CBS All Access.

"Also, as part of the CBS coverage, a separate produced stream of the game will air on Nickelodeon, designed for a younger audience."

The league also announced that NBC will air the other additional wild card set at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL didn't make it clear what "tailored for a younger audience,quot; means with its broadcast on Nickelodeon, the kids' network that has been around since 1977. But we do know that the NFL loves the idea of ​​expanding its reach to Viewers of All Kinds This appears to be an attempt to appeal to a younger demographic who would otherwise be seeing a replay of "SpongeBob,quot;.