NFL Owners Officially Approve Expansion Of The Playoffs To 14 Teams | NFL news

The new structure will now see 44 percent of NFL teams qualify for the playoffs.





NFL owners voted to expand the playoffs after players approved the new structure in the new collective bargaining agreement earlier this month.

The owners reached the decision in the conference call Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which served as an alternative to the League's Annual Meeting after its cancellation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new approach will now see the addition of one team from each conference to form six wild card games and just one first-round goodbye to each conference, turning 12 playoff teams into 14.

Reducing the byes available for each conference could give additional importance to late-season games as teams struggle to secure advantageous postseason positions.

The changes will now see that about 44 percent of teams compete in the postseason, while in MLB it sits at about 33 percent, in the NHL at 52 percent and in the NBA at 53 percent.

If the structure had been in operation last season, the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) would have made the playoffs.

It marks the first playoff expansion since 1990 when the NFL went from 10 to 12 participants in the postseason. The seventh seed will now play No. 2, the sixth will visit No. 3, and the fifth will be in the fourth seed for wild card games.

Three games each are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, and the NFL schedule is expected to be released in April.

CBS will air an additional wildcard game on January 10, with a separately produced in-game stream airing on Nickelodeon tailored for a younger audience.

NBC, its new streaming service Peacock, and Telemundo in Spanish will air an additional game on January 10.