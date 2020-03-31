NFL Draft 2020 dates, start time, selection order, TV channels and updated simulated drafts

%MINIFYHTML6cc8960ab68f58187836f455c969f46b11% %MINIFYHTML6cc8960ab68f58187836f455c969f46b12%

Draft 2020 NFL will begin on the date for which it was originally scheduled. This is remarkable considering that the coronavirus pandemic has been closed or delayed almost any other event on the world sports calendar.

As usual, the 2020 NFL Draft will start on a Thursday (April 23) in primetime and run through Saturday (April 25). For the second year in a row, ABC is a television channel option featuring all seven rounds of the NFL Draft. ESPN and the NFL Network will also stream the 2020 NFL Draft in its entirety. The start time for Round 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23 is 8 p.m. ET. The start time for Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft 2020, scheduled for Friday, is 7 p.m. ET. The start time for Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is 12 p.m. ET.

The Draft 2020 NFL can also be streamed live on the ESPN app or the NFL app (among other streaming options) across multiple devices. In Canada, the entire NFL Draft 2020 can be broadcast on DAZN.

In terms of normality, that's it for the Draft 2020 NFL. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the NFL to cancel all public events at the Raiders' new home. Instead, teams will make their selections from remote locations after more than a month of remote exploration. In that regard, the Draft 2020 NFL will be an unprecedented event.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Draft, including TV channels and three-day start times, plus the order of 255 picks, SN's latest simulated draft, a great dash. of the top 100 prospects and more.

When is the NFL Draft in 2020?

dates : Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7)

: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7) Start times : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)

: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday) TV channels : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

The Draft 2020 NFL is scheduled to start Thursday, April 23 with the first of seven rounds. The draft continues on Friday, April 24 with the second and third rounds, and concludes on Saturday, April 25 with the last four rounds.

In the span of three days, a total of 255 NFL Draft picks will be made by 32 teams.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The Draft 2020 NFL start time is 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. That night, the entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be played, but only the first round.

The start time for the second round of the NFL Draft 2020 is 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also be played on Friday night. The start time for Saturday coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is noon ET.

Round Day Date Start time 1 Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET

In the first round of the NFL Draft, each team has 10 minutes to choose from. In the second and third round, each team has seven minutes to choose. In the fourth, fifth, sixth round, each team has five minutes to choose. In the seventh round, each team has four minutes to choose from. If a team lets its time expire without making its choice, it can make a choice later, but it risks allowing the next team on the clock to take the player it was considering.

That process and time means that the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last approximately three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last approximately four hours, and rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last approximately six hours.

NFL Draft TV Schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels 1 Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.

Anyone with access to the TV broadcast (even without cable) can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.

How to Stream the NFL Draft Live

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now have at least one of the channels that broadcast the NFL Draft 2020. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4, and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app using provider authentication television participants.

Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile and tablet devices: the NFL app, the NFL Network app, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

Platform NFL Draft? Do I need to log in via cable / satellite? YouTube TV yes No Hulu + Live TV yes No Sling TV yes No AT,amp;T TV now yes No AT,amp;T Watch TV No – Xbox (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes PS4 (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Amazon Fire TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Android TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Apple TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Roku (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Mobile / tablet devices (NFL / NFLN / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Computers (NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com) yes yes

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

NFL Draft 2020 Selections Order

A handful of exchanges involving 2020 NFL Draft teams have altered the order of the seven rounds, leaving teams like the Dolphins a shame of riches with 14 teams (including six in the first three rounds) and teams like the Saints with only five.

There are 255 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft now that 32 compensatory selections have been added to Rounds 3-7.

Collect Team 1 Cincinnati Bengals two Washington Redskins 3 Detroit lions 4 4 New York Giants 5 5 Miami dolphins 6 6 Los Angeles Chargers 7 7 Carolina Panthers 8 Arizona Cardinals 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Cleveland Browns eleven New York Jets 12 Las Vegas Raiders 13 San Francisco 49ers de Colts 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifteen Denver Broncos sixteen Atlanta Falcons 17 Dallas Cowboys 18 years Steelers Miami Dolphins 19 The Vegas Raiders of Bears twenty Jacksonville Jaguars by Rams twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles 22 Minnesota Vikings from Bills 2. 3 New England Patriots 24 New Orleans Saints 25 Minnesota Vikings 26 Miami Dolphins by Texans 27 Seattle Seahawks 28 Baltimore crows 29 Tennessee Titans 30 Green Bay Packers 31 San Francisco 49ers 32 Kansas City Chiefs

(You can find the complete and updated order for Rounds 2-7 here).

2020 NFL Simulated Draft

NFL free agency changed what we hope will happen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 49ers and Vikings, for example, recently acquired additional first-round picks through exchanges and were given new options for the selection process.

Based on SN Vinnie Iyer's latest simulated NFL 2020 draft, here are our projections for the first five teams.

Joe Burrow https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b3/9a/joe-burrow-022620-getty-ftrjpg_1jbmeoxwyum1c1brlw5y69ovtw.jpg?t=-2106431368,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

"Unless another team gets aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer he can't refuse, Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3, 221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental toughness and Physics in the pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his winning career of the Heisman Trophy and the national championship with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level. "

2. Washington Redskins (3-13): Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

"With Ron Rivera defensively minded as the new coach, assuming the Redskins do not receive a rejection offer to trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this critical talent for the team's defensive rebuilding. Young (6-5, 264lb.) He's a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 in the Buckeyes at 49ers and quickly dominated Rookie of the Year. of SN ".

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

"The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to tackle the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the structure to handle it. " receivers of all sizes. He's fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths. "

4. New York Giants (4-12): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

"After making three defensive starts in free agency, the Giants can turn to right tackle with someone who can eventually replace Nate Solder on the left side. Becton (6-7, 364 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful ", and has shown that it can be smooth in its movements. He's willing to work hard to be as good at passing protection as overwhelming defenders by sealing the edge in the running game. "

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

"The Dolphins have resisted another veterans option with current jumper QB Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for one more year. That gives the go-ahead to Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds), who has been cleared for contact. after the hip injury that interrupts his final college season. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile, deep-pitch QB with the silver lining of Russell Wilson, who only pitches with his left arm. "

(SN's mock draft for the entire first round can be found here.)

NFL Draft Prospects

Because different teams have different needs, especially at the top of the NFL Draft, the best players available won't necessarily be selected in order. For example, many believe the Bengals will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the best overall pick in the NFL 2020 Draft, but Burrow is the fifth-best prospect on the big board at Sporting News.

According to SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer, these are the top 10 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chase young https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/24/22/chase-young-getty-022720-ftrjpg_1781sq1el95ct1n1pl2kafyozl.jpg?t=-2018857080,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

For a full ranking of the Top 100 Prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, here's SN's big board.