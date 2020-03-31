(Local Up News Info) – The National Football League announced Tuesday that its member clubs voted unanimously to approve an expansion from the playoff field to 14 teams for the upcoming 2020 season.

The vote, which was conducted remotely, follows the recommendation of the league Competition Committee, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors and the Media Committee.

The two additional wild card teams, one per conference, will face second place in their respective conference the wild card weekend. Up News Info will air one of the additional games on January 10, 2021 at approximately 4:40 p.m. EST / PST. In addition to airing, the game will air on Up News Info All Access. A separately produced television broadcast that is more kid-friendly will air on Nickelodeon.

Matchups for the Wild Card round of the playoffs will now see teams No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The last time the NFL expanded the playoff field was in 1990 when the league went from 10 teams to 12.