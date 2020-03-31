NFL adds playoff games on Nickelodeon & Peacock; Postseason expands to 14 teams – Deadline

NFL owners have voted to expand the playoffs to include 14 teams and will add postseason games on Nickelodeon and NBCUniversal's new streamer Peacock.

The changes, which were agreed in the league's latest collective bargaining agreement with the players, will take effect for the upcoming 2020 season, said Ian Rapaport, a source for the NFL Network, according to sources. The moves were approved today during a conference call between the owners that replaced the league's annual meeting that was canceled amid the coronavirus crisis.

%MINIFYHTML2ce25364707e8626167fdf672c4011f311% %MINIFYHTML2ce25364707e8626167fdf672c4011f312%

The additional AFC and NFC wild card games will feature the 2-seed of each conference that will host the 7-seed, the 3 that will host the 6 and the 4 seed that will host the 5. NBC and CBS are slated to air the Additional wildcards, the league said on its website.

The NFL playoffs were limited to 12 of the 32 teams in the league.

Tony Romo connects with CBS long-term sports contract extension as NFL chief gaming analyst