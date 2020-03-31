Newsom Signs Executive Order Giving Relief To Small Businesses – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Newsom Signs Executive Order Giving Relief To Small Businesses – Up News...

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday that provides tax extensions, regulations and licenses to help small businesses in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order provides a 90-day extension on state and local taxes, including sales tax, Newsom's office said. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) will offer a 90-day extension for companies to file tax returns and pay taxes, as long as the company files a return of less than $ 1 million.

Small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first quarter statements.

The order also extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for reimbursement by 60 days to accommodate taxpayers and taxpayers.

State government workers and consumers also benefit from the order. The California Department of Motor Vehicles will limit in-person actions for the next 60 days and begin to allow automatic renewals by mail. The state Department of Consumer Affairs will also waive continuing education requirements for many professions for 60 days.

The order also extends the deadlines for the Office of Administrative Law to review the regulations proposed by the regular department. The deadlines for job training, investigations and adverse actions of state workers will also be extended.

