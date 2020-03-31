New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks about his brother Chris' coronavirus diagnosis: "He is my best friend … he will be fine."

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the United States, many were surprised to learn that Chris Cuomo, who has been reporting on the virus from the start, recently announced that he tested positive for the virus. It didn't take long for his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to publicly address his diagnosis and add a bit of humor to the situation as well.

As previously reported, Chris Cuomo recently announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, posting the following message on Twitter:

“In these difficult times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus. In the past few days I have been exposed to people who later tested positive and I had a fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease. "

Soon after, Andrew Cuomo spoke at a press conference where he addressed New York's devastating coronavirus updates, as well as his brother's diagnosis.

He said this:

"This virus is the great equalizer. Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet and beautiful boy and my best friend. If someone is #NewYorkTough, it's you. This virus is the great equalizer. My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus. I found out this morning.

Andrew also threw some humor into his little brother when he added, "He's young; in good shape; strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he'll be fine."

