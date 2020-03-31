New Dallas emergency regulations have facilities that report daily fan and bed capacity – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas County leads the state of Texas in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. As local municipalities battle the pandemic, the City of Dallas is enacting a new set of emergency regulations that require hospitals to give leaders daily reports on the hospital's ventilator and bed capacity.

In a statement, officials said, "The reporting requirements are intended to help the City assess the needs of the medical community and prepare for a possible increase in hospitalizations related to the spread of COVID-19."

Mayor Eric Johnson will detail the changes during a morning press conference.

The Mayor has also updated the City's emergency regulations to coincide with recent county orders, including new admission orders and positive case reports of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and health monitoring in the site of construction teams involved in public works, commercial, residential and school construction projects.

The new regulations also suspend all board and commission meetings until April 29. There are groups that must meet to comply with state or federal law, but now they must meet by phone or video conference.

Click here to read the new amended City of Dallas Emergency Regulations.