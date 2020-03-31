New children on the block: Welsh city invaded by goats | UK News

A Welsh coastal town has been invaded by a herd of Kashmir goats after the coronavirus blockade left the streets deserted.

The animals, which usually roam freely on a nearby promontory that juts out into the Irish Sea, have instead roamed around Llandudno, where they have spent the past three days partying with garden hedges and flowers.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML03f111aaf8091b522f26dc481aea73e111% %MINIFYHTML03f111aaf8091b522f26dc481aea73e112%

Like other countries affected by the global coronavirus crisis, the UK has imposed strict measures of social distancing, including the closing of shops and schools, and authorities are asking everyone to stay at home, except essential travel. .

UK begins coronavirus blockade (2:12)

With the streets of Llandudno abnormally calm, the goats have been free to roam undisturbed.

Councilwoman Carol Marubbi said that goats would not normally enter the city unless the weather was horrible, but this time, she said they probably realized that something unusual was happening because there were so few people around.

"I think they probably feel a little lonely and have come down to take a look," he told Reuters by phone.

Nanny status

Kashmir goats have lived on the Great Orme headland near Llandudno since the days of Queen Victoria, when the species became popular in the UK due to the fashion for shawls made from its soft cashmere wool.

I would trust the goats to run this place more than the conservatives, that's for sure Conwy County Councilman Aaron Wynne, Plaid Cymru

Marubbi said the herd of about 150 goats, some of which had children in February, was a well-known local attraction and that most residents did not mind having their hedges trimmed.

"I am a big fan," he said. "I love them because they are characters."

Goat update: they have returned and are gathering in groups of more than 2 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Bc2N42SPGo – Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 28, 2020

Many locals have welcomed the city's latest bearded personalities.

"I would trust the goats to run this place more than the conservatives, that's for sure," Aaron Wynne, a Plaid Cymru County Councilman for Conwy, told Al Jazeera.

"More seriously, though, while it's lovely to see local wildlife enjoying the situation, years of totally unnecessary austerity from the conservative government have made this crisis much worse than necessary. I am very concerned about our older people."

The death toll in the UK currently doubles every 3.5 days. The London government initiated a series of movement restrictions more than a week ago, having previously taken a very different attack plan from many other countries and taking a gradual approach to containing the virus. The Boris Johnson administration has also been criticized for failing to join a procurement scheme across the European Union to buy medical ventilators, an oversight that it has attributed to an email error.

But the epidemic shows signs of a slowdown in the UK and antibody tests could be ready in days, Neil Ferguson, professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said Monday.

And Patrick Vallance, the government's top scientific adviser, also said there were signs that the country's blockade a week ago had decreased the rate of transmission of the virus.

When this is over, vote, we let the goats keep Llandudno. It is his city now. pic.twitter.com/ksWoZvWQ7Z – Eleanor Penny (@eleanorkpenny) March 31, 2020

With millions of people trapped at home sharing joyous content online to ease the tedium of confinement, the images and videos of goats roaming the streets of Llandudno have been a hit on social media, with #goats and #Llandudno trending. On twitter. .

"I just love this. It seems like they are definitely in charge," wrote Welsh Twitter user Sue Foster, a former primary school teacher.

"Who are we going to call? Hunters."