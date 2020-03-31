Netflix's "Tiger King" Rains Advice in Florida's Unsolved Case – Deadline

Netflix's massive docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It has sparked renewed interest in an unsolved Florida missing persons case that appears in the docuseries. Authorities in Tampa confirmed Tuesday that they have received a series of advice in the case of Jack Donald "Don" Lewis, who has been missing since 1997.

Lewis married Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, the intended target of a murder-for-hire plot that has been a focal point for docuseries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told a news conference from his home Tuesday that his office receives about six tips a day and "will review the evidence," reports Tampa's WFLA News 8.

Due to all the interest around the show, Chronister had asked for new tracks on Monday via Twitter. "From @netflix

and # Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new tracks, "Chronister tweeted.

Lewis was last seen in August 1997 and the case has been open ever since. There have been no arrests or persons of interest.

Netflix's docuseries focus on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former owner of an Oklahoma tiger zoo serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in the murder plot. to Baskin's salary and other positions. Joe Exotic has repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding her body to tigers at her animal rescue center, an allegation that Baskin vehemently denies.

Baskin has previously called the Netflix docuseries "disappointing."

Chronister confirmed that Baskin said his lawyer told him to reject a polygraph test, reports WFLA 8.