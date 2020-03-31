Netflix Docuseries & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; reigns in the age of social distance – Up News Info Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
Netflix Docuseries & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; reigns in the age of social distance
STUDY CITY (CBSLA) – A combination of drugs, tigers, polygamy, alleged murder, and alleged cult leaders have made a seven-episode docusery an unprecedentedly international success for people staying home from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bizarre twists and turns, which many have described as a train wreck you can't get away from, has led social media to a crisis with celebrities from Kim Kardashian West to Shaquille O & # 39; Neal jumping on the bandwagon.

Several celebrities, including actor Wells Adam and rapper Cardi B, even took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show and its diverse cast of characters.

According to Netflix, Tiger King has been the number one show on the streaming platform in the United States since it launched on March 20.

