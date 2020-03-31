Netflix Docuseries & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; reigns in the age of social distance – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A combination of drugs, tigers, polygamy, alleged murder, and alleged cult leaders have made a seven-episode docusery an unprecedentedly international success for people staying home from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bizarre twists and turns, which many have described as a train wreck you can't get away from, has led social media to a crisis with celebrities from Kim Kardashian West to Shaquille O & # 39; Neal jumping on the bandwagon.

Several celebrities, including actor Wells Adam and rapper Cardi B, even took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show and its diverse cast of characters.

Do you know what is crazy? People in #TigerKing You can vote fully. Like in elections and stuff. – Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 25, 2020

They made Joe so dirty over and over again – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

There's a lot to carry away from #TigerKing, but the one that will really stay with me: "Hello everyone, great cats and kittens,quot;. – Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 29, 2020

The craziest thing about Tiger King is how cheap it is to buy a tiger. Two bigs? I will definitely have a pair of tigers. – Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 29, 2020

According to Netflix, Tiger King has been the number one show on the streaming platform in the United States since it launched on March 20.