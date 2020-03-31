NeNe Leakes Flexes for the camera and decides to exercise at home

NeNe Leakes told his fans that he had finished eating while at home, social estrangement, and that he wanted to start exercising. Check out the fun post that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

‘After eating my kitchen for the past two weeks, I decided that I MUST train #quarantineandchill #stayhome #ashy’ NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; Nene, that Flex is so fake & # 39; after this photo you went to bed and ate more & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; Now NeNe … keep this look … it's so beautiful for you … all the time … it makes you look young and fresh, it's all … & # 39;

A fan said to the RHOA star, "You're cute or whatever," keep grinding, you look good and we're here for that, "and someone else posted this:" I totally feel about it. Now I eat just to be eating. The hot girls' summer may be a little late this year. "

A fan joked and said: Ne Baby are those crumbs on your chest and in your hair? It looks like oreos. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Instead of a hot girl summer, I'm going to have a fantastic girl party if I don't stop eating and. And for all the scholars on his page, he intended to spell it that way & # 39; & # 39;

Another commenter said: "@neneleakes I almost thought you were @ cynthiabailey10 for a second, everyone is for it," and someone else posted this: "You look good, even though we just posed for a photo that's not really working."

Apart from this, NeNe was upset that there are still people who take the coronavirus pandemic as a joke. People are dying and everyone should take this global crisis as seriously as possible because it is far from a joke.

Ad

NeNe had a few words for those people recently.



Post views:

4 4