NCAA will give spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility – Up News Info

The NCAA will allow Division I spring sports athletes, such as baseball, softball, and lacrosse players, who shortened their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring sports athletes, regardless of their year in school, a way to make up for the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial help for the current crop of adults. older if they return to play next year.

Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision because many athletes in those sports had completed all or most of their regular seasons, the council decided.

The council is comprised of college sports administrators representing the 32 D-I conferences, plus two members of the student and athlete advisory committee. Voting is weighted to give more voice to Power Five conferences. President Grace Calhoun, Penn's athletic director, declined to reveal the final vote.

"In the end, we really come together around all the decisions we make today," said Calhoun. "They were strongly supported."

The athlete's school will determine how much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete whose college career had ended this spring. The amount could vary from nothing to what the received athlete had been receiving.

Additional scholarships could cost a school hundreds of thousands of dollars more than it would typically spend on spring sports athletes. The added expenses come at a time when athletic departments may be facing cuts. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which reduced the association's distribution to members by $ 375 million this year.

"We had long discussions about the fact that this does not prevent substantially difficult circumstances, but what we felt was important was to locate that decision-making and ensure that we were as permissive as possible," Calhoun said. "At the end of the day, each institution will have to find out what it can do."

Schools will be able to use the NCAA Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of additional eligibility in 2020-21.

The list limits and scholarships for teams will be adjusted next season to accommodate returning and incoming seniors.

Katie Hoeg, an American lacrosse player from North Carolina, said she has a teaching and training job after graduating this spring, but now she plans to return for another season as a graduate student.

"I am choosing my passion," he said. "I can't imagine ending my lacrosse career the way it is this season. I was very hopeful that this was a possibility. I'm really excited that this decision was made."

Nebraska-Omaha softball player Hailey Bartz planned to graduate in December and leave school. Now she is not so sure.

"I've been talking to my family about it and trying to figure out the pros and cons. I want to take advantage of that year? Isn't that so? Bartz said." Some of my teammates have their school ready, full-time jobs. You have your life planned and then this makes everything go back another year. At the same time, it's really hard to let it go because it's a love game. "

The NCAA Division I rules allow athletes to have four seasons of competition in a five-year period. Schools may apply for waivers to reinstate one of those seasons for any athlete who competed while eligible in the COVID-19 shortened spring season in 2020. After the 2021 spring season, scholarship and roster limits will apply to the athletes who were granted the exemption.

"This has an effect of four or five years depending on how you want to count," said Marquette's athletic director Bill Scholl, whose school puts up track, lacrosse, tennis and golf teams in the spring. "So, the management piece of the roster is just something that our coaches are going to have to figure out and move forward."

Calhoun said the council did not consider disrupting the fall sports season, including soccer. Soccer generates billions of dollars, especially for Power Five conferences. Losing that would be potentially devastating for schools that play college football.

"There was an acknowledgment that we don't know the future and if other seasons are canceled other things happen in the future we will have to address that with the individual merits of the case at the time," Calhoun said.

AP sports writers Eric Olson in Omaha, Nebraska and Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.