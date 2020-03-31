NCAA Approves Additional Year of Spring Sports Elder Eligibility – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The DI Council grants a waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sports athletes whose seasons were affected by COVID-19: https://t.co/aC03MEa5UQ pic.twitter.com/XeVaxI85Ib – Within the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 30, 2020

The NCAA Division I Council met Monday to determine if an additional year of eligibility should be granted for spring sports seniors who have had their season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday night, the Board announced that they had decided to grant a general exemption to those athletes to allow them to return to school.

The Council posted an explanation of the exemption on the NCAA website. In the statement, the NCAA says schools will be able to make the decision whether or not to provide athletes with financial aid on a case-by-case basis.

“Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to have more scholarship members to account for incoming recruits and student athletes who had been in their final year of eligibility and decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty facing higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring the provision of sports aid at the same level awarded for 2019 -twenty. This flexibility applies only to student athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20. "

University of Pennsylvania Director of Athletics M. Grace Calhoun reinforced the fact that the decision on how to handle each athlete's case regarding finances will be made at the campus level.

"The Board decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at the campus level," Board President M. Grace Calhoun, director of athletics at Penn, said in the statement. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to act in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have an opportunity to do so."

Monday's ruling came after weeks of discussions about managing eligibility for seniors who had their careers disrupted by the cancellation of winter and spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means that all seniors can now decide to return to campus for the 2021 spring season and compete with their teams. However, it is up to each individual whether or not they want to continue the additional year and each school to determine how much to offer in financial aid.