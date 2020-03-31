NBA Plans NBA Player-Only 2K Tournament: Reports | NBA News

The NBA has plans for a player-only NBA 2K video game tournament to be shown on American television, according to reports.

According to Chris Haynes from Yahoo SportsThe league hopes to launch the event on Friday and involve some big-name players like Utah Jazz All-Star's Donovan Mitchell and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, among other big-name players, sources said. Each team is expected to have a representative, the report added.

The NBA regular season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Almost all other sports in the United States have been closed and are expected to remain closed for some time.















Various electronic sports have continued in the United States, with many planned live events moving in a virtual format. The NBA 2K League, which has 23 teams, including 22 that are affiliated with NBA franchises, has postponed its own season, which was slated to begin on March 24.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis was chosen for the cover of the latest edition of the game, NBA 2K20, after Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on the cover of 2K19.

Other recent athletes include Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James.

