National League competitions suspended indefinitely | Football news

The National League is currently obtaining legal advice.

Competitions in the National League, National League North and National League South have been suspended indefinitely, the National League Board announced.

A statement said: "In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergencies caused by the coronavirus, the Board made the decision to indefinitely suspend the powers of the National League, the National Northern League, and the National South League.

"The National League is currently obtaining specialized legal advice, is consulting regularly with the Football Association and other interested parties, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on the best way to end the 2019/20 season."

