Nat. Guardia building field hospitals as CA Fastracks recruits doctors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (KPIX) – The National Guard has unpacked a cache of medical supplies and equipment to establish an emergency field hospital at the San Mateo County Events Center.

The initial delivery arrived Sunday night, and the soldiers will be on site through Tuesday, March 31, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Joint Information Center. Upon completion, the event center will accommodate 250 "low-acuity beds."

%MINIFYHTML24bd810c2fc909ed3ad0bba155861da011% %MINIFYHTML24bd810c2fc909ed3ad0bba155861da012%

"The latest projections estimate that a medical surge could bring our county's hospitals to capacity and we will need another place to accommodate patients who require particular levels of care," county manager Mike Callagy said in the statement. "We can't wait to see if this will happen. We need to prepare now to be ready to care for our friends, neighbors, and loved ones when they need it most."

San Mateo County will be one of eight locations that will have temporary expanded hospital capacity. The sites will serve the overflow of non-COVID-19 patients.

On March 27, the National Guard troops installed 250 beds at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

"It is about saving lives," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, "if we do nothing, we become Italy."

Overall, coronavirus hospitalizations in California nearly doubled from last Thursday, from 746 to 1,432 on Monday. The number of ICU patients has tripled since last Thursday, from 200 to 597 on Monday.

At his daily press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of Health Corps, an effort to recruit a wide range of healthcare workers, from dentists to psychiatrists, to attack an army of frontline medical workers, to combat coronavirus.

Participants can register at healthcorps.ca.gov.

"If you are a nursing student, a medical student, we need you. If you have just retired in recent years, we need you," Governor Newsom said, "and we will help you with your new license, we will help you with protocols and processes for get it up and running and out the door so you can support the needs of the people of California. "

Nursing student Krista Alborg from San Rafael is just six weeks away from what her graduation should be with an associate's degree in nursing from the College of Marin, but the pandemic interrupted her clinical rotations, time spent on patient care, by so his graduation is still on the rise. The air. But she is still inside.

"I signed up. As soon as I heard the advertised website, I went there and signed up for it, ”said Alborg. She hopes Newsom's new decree will help her get her title, but it's still unclear. And that could be bad news since the state is already in a shortage of nurses.

"If we can't get a license this year, it also means that 14,000 of us nursing students won't be able to graduate and there will be no new nurses for California next year," Alborg said.

"This is the work we have been called to do. Now is our time," said Dr. Shannon Udovic-Constant of the California Medical Association.