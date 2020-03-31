Muto electric bike review: multipurpose excellence

What makes the urban electric bike perfect? That depends on who you ask and where they live.

For Europeans, a bicycle is often the main form of transportation in relatively flat, bike-friendly cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen or Berlin. We ride our bikes everywhere, for work, shops, daycares, and coffee shops, before locking them outside every night. We use our bikes to carry groceries, kids, and Christmas trees, sometimes all at the same time, while friends straddle the rear luggage rack to get hooked.

%MINIFYHTMLb8cf28266dc08fe9ff8441c9cb360b1611% %MINIFYHTMLb8cf28266dc08fe9ff8441c9cb360b1612%

In that environment, the perfect electric bike should be affordable, adaptable, durable, and easy to repair. It should also be as attractive as young European professionals who increasingly buy electric bikes for the purpose of a healthier and more environmentally friendly trip.

Many electric bikes tick some of those boxes, but I have yet to find one that ticks all the boxes needed for commuting in my hometown of Amsterdam. Until now. Surprisingly, it's made by Stella, a Dutch company known for making completely forgettable electric bikes that grandparents love.

Three years ago, Stella commissioned a small internal team to lose their heavy image by designing an electric bike that would appeal to urban youth. The result is called Muto, a pedal-assisted electric bike that has the potential to become the default electric bike for Europe and beyond.

Our review of

Muto

Verge score 9 9 from 10 Good material Innovative Click & Roll accessory system

Almost perfect design for a European city bike

Good value for money Bad things Control panel requires too firm a press

Possible quality control problems

Might not accommodate shorter riders

Electric bicycles are exploding in popularity worldwide. There are a few innovative brands like VanMoof on the premium end, Rad Power in the middle, and Swagtron on the budget side, with hundreds of brands filling the gaps. Some electric bike manufacturers are truly unique, but many, especially at the bottom end, are little more than nameplates affixed to ready-to-use Chinese electric bikes assembled from a catalog. Eventually, the industry will rally around a few winners, but right now, it's anyone's game.

More new electric bikes are sold in the Netherlands than regular bikes, and Muto's parent company Stella claims to sell more than any other brand. The 10-year-old Dutch bicycle maker, based in Nunspeet, about 50 miles east of Amsterdam, had been assembling about 600 electric bikes a day before the coronavirus pandemic.

It is clear that the designers of Muto sweated down to the last detail

In particular, Muto has a removable battery that integrates seamlessly (and locks) into the bottom tube. Most Stella bikes suffer from bolton-exia, a condition native to poorly designed electric bike manufacturers. Symptoms include bulbous growths in the downcomer (Rad Power!) Or lazy lithium slabs resting on the rear supports (Swagtron!). Muto has none of that. It is clear that the designers of Muto sweated down to the last detail.

As such, Muto gives Stella access to a booming new market for young urban commuters. It is more than a new bicycle; It is a new brand that depends on a new European manufacturer that manages distribution from Venlo, not from Nunspeet, a Dutch city along the German border.

Muto's first electric bike has typical base-level specs for Europe: a 250W motor with a top speed of 25 km / h (15.5 mph) and an estimated range of 70 km (43.5 miles) when set to medium power , or 40 km (24.9 miles) when set to max, according to Muto. The 252Wh battery fully recharges in approximately 3.5 hours.

I was able to perform a single stress test, taking the battery 100 percent to zero over a distance of 31.2 km (19.4 miles). Although the test was done on flat ground, it was a very windy day (average 15 knots). Fortunately, the bike was very Easy to pedal home the last 2.8 km (about 1.7 miles) under my own power, thanks to the almost frictionless transmission and 8-speed gear stick.

But the journey is the least interesting part of having a Muto.

Adaptability

The name "Muto,quot; is a play on words like "metamorphosis,quot; and "multipurpose,quot; that hint at the unmatched adaptability of the electric bike.

For starters, the big M logo is more than a nod to the name; It is also the shape of the frame. The step-by-step M frame is suitable for cyclists who are 5 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, who covers 80 percent of Europeans, according to Muto. Aluminum is glued like a plane, not welded, for a perfect appearance. It is available in black, gray, blue and white. The black frame is my preference, while the gray frame looks especially gloomy, like a glossy coat of furniture primer.

My review bike came with the high seat post, which was fine for my 183cm (6ft) frame. I was also able to comfortably use the shorter post. My wife, who is 5 foot 5 inches (164 cm), tested the bike with the short saddle and found the lowest setting on the high side despite being three inches (7.6 cm) taller than the established minimum by Muto. The saddle is very comfortable over long distances, although the default riding position is quite sporty. ￼The handlebar can be adjusted higher for those who prefer a more vertical riding style￼.

However, Muto's greatest innovation is with the interchangeable "Click & Roll,quot; system. Allows you to quickly add or remove a wide variety of Muto-designed boxes, bags and holders on the front and rear of the bike. Mounts can be locked with a key to prevent theft.



Nine settings in 69 seconds.

Headed to the office? Attach the stylish € 59.95 Chameleon Bamboo luggage rack to the back to hold Muto's € 69.95 waterproof Starfish suitcase packed with your laptop, lunch and rain gear. When you return home, leave the computer bag behind, move the luggage rack to the front, and attach the € 65 Urban Iki rear child seat to the back. A built-in frame bar folds over the rear fender to support your child's weight. The video above shows nine settings in just 69 seconds.

Yes, new parents, that means they can easily leave the child seat at home on date night, allowing them to maintain a bit of pride by stopping outside that trendy cocktail bar.

At launch, Muto is available with five different custom-designed carriers of different sizes and five different bags. Muto says more accessories are on the way.

Durability

Muto is built hard. The electric bike weighs 23.5 kg (51.8 lbs) before adding all accessories. Its slightly smaller 26-inch wheels are ideal for cities and come equipped with Schwalbe Big Apple tires that are wide enough to slide across tram rails and grooves. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes stop the bike safely, even when loaded with an adult, child, and a few days of food. A sturdy center mount bracket keeps the bike upright when it's time to get away.

To test the durability of the Click & Roll system, I took my daughter, who weighs 40 kilograms (88 pounds) for a walk while sitting on the connected Chameleon transporter in the rear. Muto says the rear luggage rack is rated for 20 kg (10 kg in the front) or 27 kg with a child seat. However, it remained, despite the fact that the position of his body created a powerful lever force in the bush as we walked through the cobbled streets of Amsterdam.

The brake and gear cables are semi-exposed, but are mostly routed through the frame to prevent them from snagging when parked on crowded bike racks. Cable management also gives the bike a clean, finished look.

Utility

Muto is only sold online. That means there is no local bike shop to complain when something goes wrong. Fortunately, outside of the front hub motor and electronics, most Muto components are serviceable at any bike shop. Muto's parent company Stella has more than 45 bicycle shops in the Netherlands and this year it will open its first stores in Belgium and Germany.

24/7 roadside assistance is available in select countries when purchasing insurance through Muto (more on that later). And you'll definitely want insurance if you plan to leave your expensive city electric bike parked outside.

Fortunately, the Muto transmission consists of a maintenance-free Gates carbon belt drive and Nexus 8 internal gear hub. That means eight speeds without rust, no shifting, no external lubrication, and no spatter on the pants.

Muto offers a 30-day money back guarantee and a standard two-year warranty. If the electronics or motor fails, you can contact Muto for repairs, which may involve pickup and return in a specially designed Muto return box. Individual parts with instructions can be ordered directly from Muto. While that sounds obvious, it's not that easy when you buy € 500 electric bikes from Amazon or Indiegogo. Muto is an electric bike that will keep you for years, not until the first breakdown.

Value for money

Muto is offered for an introductory price of € 1,549 (plus shipping) which rises to € 1,699 at some indefinite time in the future. That's not cheap, but it's not expensive either – it's right at the sweet spot for what you should expect to pay for a good-quality city electric bike that can withstand everyday use for years.

Muto can be purchased anywhere, but it is prioritizing four European countries at launch. ￼ Shipping to the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany costs € 30, or € 49 to Denmark. You can also buy it in the USA. But delivering it could be costly as Muto hasn't made any overseas shipping arrangements yet.

Muto comes with a real wheel lock built into the frame. However, it does not offer any kind of GPS theft recovery on more premium bikes. Instead, Stella has partnered with Kingpolis insurance in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. Insurance costs around € 8 per month, depending on location, and can be terminated after the first year. It covers bicycle theft, damage and assistance in case of breakdown 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in Europe.

The Muto base comes with a ton of features that you have to pay extra for from other brands. These include a simple hood, fenders, reflectors, and integrated front and rear lighting, which includes adorable little "Muto,quot; lights on the side of the bike. The lights cannot be turned off for security reasons, according to the company.

If you are buying a Muto, you will definitely buy some of the operator accessories. Fortunately, those are also reasonably priced, but you will have to pay between € 5 and € 10 to ship.

Muto bikes are now available for testing in Amsterdam, and pop-ups from Berlin and Copenhagen will appear soon.

So. Muto meets all the requirements, but is it perfect? Not quite.

For starters, it's hard to push the handlebar-mounted control panel that shows the battery and power levels. For my riding preference, the problem is exacerbated by the need to press the top button seven times each time the bike is turned on to return to full power mode. (Ideally, remember the last setting.) Muto supports nine pedal-assisted power modes, which feel like five too many on the road. Muto does not offer any kind of application integration, which is fine with me.

Power is delivered quietly and evenly to the pedals. I rode my Muto test almost exclusively in full power mode since lower power modes require more effort than I am willing to spend (exercise!) On an electric bike. Starting the bike relies almost exclusively on the power of the legs. This is because Muto is only equipped with a cadence sensor to determine when to activate the engine, as opposed to a more sophisticated (and expensive) torque sensor that provides power more intuitively. Okay: the gears change smoothly and reliably.

Muto also lacks acceleration as you probably guessed. If you are looking for a huge 700 watt vehicle that rides like a moped, then Muto is not the electric bike for you. So-called "speed pedelecs,quot; should circulate on the streets alongside cars in much of Europe, rather than the safety of bike trails, making them impractical for use as city bikes.

However, Muto has support for walking. Pressing the bottom button on the control panel turns on the engine to provide enough power to easily push the bike up from special bike ramps located next to stairwells in European train stations, for example .

A slight concern for quality control.

I also have a modest concern with Muto's quality control. The first test bike I received appeared to have a slightly deformed disc brake, causing the front wheel to rub a little while riding. I couldn't see the warp, but I could hear it, and a € 1,500 bike should run quietly, even on the cobbled streets of Amsterdam. Then on my replacement bike I found that the rear wheel lock was difficult to close. It sounds minor, but the discomfort increases at an increasing rate when you're struggling with it a few times a day.

I should point out that my bikes were from review, which means other people had ridden them before me, possibly causing the hardware issues I experienced. But if the bikes were to be damaged so quickly after they were advertised (less than two weeks), it would have other concerns about their integrity. Muto is investigating but did not have a response in time for publication.

The problems were minor, and I wouldn't even mention them if the bike cost € 750. But at twice that price I expect more. Regardless, if you're interested in buying, you might want to wait a few weeks to make sure Muto fixes any errors that may exist in your manufacturing and assembly process.



Grid view













Muto is a fantastic electric bike designed for city dwellers who use, or want to use, bikes as their primary form of transportation. It's so good, with so many cool features available at such a reasonable price, that it could well become the Toyota Camry or VW Golf of electric bikes.

If you are in Europe and in the market to buy an electric bike, Muto should be near the top of the list for your consideration.