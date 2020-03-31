Motor City Comic Con postponed amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Motor City Comic Con announced that it will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for May 15-17 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Last year, the event drew more than 70,000 fans, including celebrities, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Event organizers say fans and vendors will receive a full refund in seven to 10 business days.

