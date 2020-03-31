Motion Seeks Release of California Prisoners Due to Threat of Coronavirus; State asks court not to interfere – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Lawyers for California inmates will petition an federal three-judge court Thursday for an order to release some prisoners, saying there is a danger that the coronavirus COVID-19 could "spread like wildfire." forest "among inmates and staff in crowded state prisons.

The motion was filed last week in two long-standing prison overcrowding cases filed in federal court in San Francisco in 2001 and federal court in Sacramento in 1990.

%MINIFYHTMLa0016bf1fc3a100c1ca9cf2eea1ba70411% %MINIFYHTMLa0016bf1fc3a100c1ca9cf2eea1ba70412%

In 2011, the United States Supreme Court upheld a three-judge panel order that the prison population must be reduced to correct "extremely inadequate medical care,quot; that violates constitutional norms.

In the new motion, prisoners request orders to reduce the prison population to achieve social distancing, as well as the release or relocation of prisoners who are at low risk of criminal conduct but at high risk of serious illness or death from the virus.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The inmates' attorneys wrote: “The system is too crowded. Prisons house tens of thousands of people in crowded dormitories where they live, sleep, and bathe a few feet, sometimes inches, from each other. "

In a response filed Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom's administration said it is already taking "immediate, bold and appropriate measures,quot; to protect prisoners and staff, and asked the court not to interfere with the work of the executive branch. in a moment of crisis.

Those steps include the anticipated early release of some 3,500 nonviolent inmates nearing release dates, suspending admission of new prisoners from county jails, and moving about 500 inmates to other jails with vacant spaces, state attorneys at The report.

State attorneys wrote: "This court must not accept plaintiffs' invitation to substitute their judgment for that of a co-equal branch, which is much better positioned to respond to this unprecedented emergency."

The state currently houses some 114,000 prisoners in its 35 adult institutions, according to the report.

The panel will consist of 9th U.S. Circuit Judge Kim Wardlaw of Pasadena, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of Oakland, and U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento. They are replacing the three judges on the original panel, who have either retired or passed away.

A federal law, the Penitentiary Litigation Reform Law, requires that a court order for the reduction of the prison population can only be issued by a panel of three judges.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.