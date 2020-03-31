Mookie Betts and Justin Turner lead the Dodgers to another victory over the Rockies in the MLB The Show 20 simulation – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Entering Tuesday's game, the Rockies had a 4-1 record.

LOS ANGELES – Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Justin Turner added another when the Dodgers beat the Rockies 6-2 on Tuesday.

Colorado starting pitcher German Marquez (1-1) received five runs and seven hits in five innings of work. Reliever Tyler Kinley also allowed one run and three hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Los Angeles starter Alex Wood threw a gem, keeping the Rockies just two runs and four hits in seven innings pitched.

Colorado had just one offensive jolt in the game when outfielder Sam Hilliard hit Daniel Murphy and Nolan Arenado with a RBI single in the fourth inning.

Turner was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate, raising his league-leading average to .522 through five games.

The Rockies, now 4-2 in the year and a half from first place in the National League West, face division leader Los Angeles (4-1) in the series finale on Wednesday. Jon Gray (1-0) climbs into Colorado against Dodgers' perennial All-Star Clayton Kershaw (1-0). None of the starting pitchers allowed a run on their first start.

Score box

COL – 000 200 000 – 2-5-0

LAD – 220 010 10X – 6-10-0

COL – Tapia 4-0-1-0, Murphy 4-1-1-0, Arenado 3-1-2-0, Dahl 4-0-0-0, Hilliard 3-0-1-2, Rodgers 4- 0-0-0, Hampson 4-0-0-0, Wolters 3-0-0-0, Marquez 2-0-0-0, Kinley 0-0-0-0, Diaz 0-0-0-0 , Blackmon 1-0-0-0, McGee 0-0-0-0. Totals – 32-2-5-2.

LAD – Turner 4-3-4-2, Seager 3-0-1-1, Betts 4-2-2-3, Bellinger 3-0-0-0, Muncy 4-0-1-0, Pederson 3- 0-0-0, Lux 4-0-1-0, Smith 3-1-1-0, Wood 2-0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0-0, Treinen 0-0-0-0 . Totals: 31-6-10-6.

2B – Seager. HR – Betts 2, Turner. SB – Sandblasting; Blacksmith. CS – Pederson. W – Wood (1-0). L: Márquez (1-1).