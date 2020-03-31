Monica Raymund talks about the ‘FBI PD Chicago PD’ crossover, Now A Season Finale – Deadline

It's been a busy week in the Dick Wolf universe. the Law the creator obtained a direct order to the series for a new series starring Christopher Meloni repeating his Law and order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, as revealed today by Deadline. Tonight is also the unexpected end of the season for FBI after production on the CBS drama closed as a result of the coronavirus. The episode marks the crossroads between NBC Chicago P.D. Y FBI – The first multi-network crossover in the Dick Wolf universe.

The episode is directed by Monica Raymund, best known for being on camera in Wolf’s World as Gabriela Dawson, the star of Chicago Fire Between 2012-2019. It's only Raymund's third television directing gig after an episode of Law and order: SVU in 2018 and an episode of FBI earlier this season.

Raymund tells Deadline that he had no idea that this episode, Episode 19, would be the end of the season when he was directing it. “This virus and I and the rest of the world are down. Just when the shit hit the fan, he had just returned to Los Angeles after directing (the episode) in New York. I was in the post the first day, just when everything started to fall. At the end of the second day of post-production, it was when everything began to close. I did not enter the publication because I had to stay inside; some of the editors were older and I don't know their pre-existing health conditions, so I needed to stay home and work remotely with my editor to end the episode that way, "she says.

Editing the episode remotely was also a challenge for Raymund. "It was weird. A lot of directors work remotely on television shows when they're editing, but I don't like doing it, "he says." I like being in person as much as possible, that's my process. I can make fun of editors and exchange ideas from one place to another. For me, being in person in any type of collaboration is better than being on the phone. We had already developed a shorthand to be able to communicate by phone, but then, on the last day of editing, we found out that the rest of the season had been canceled, so now my episode is the end of the season. "

Written by Rick Eid and Joe Halpin, tonight's eposide, titled "Emotional Rescue," is notable for the fact that it brings together Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, with the FBI to emit. Follow the FBI team investigating a drug business that went wrong after the body of a college student was found. Upton is helping, but his usual investigative methods collide with the office's more bulky environment.

The crossover was created on the March 25 episode of Chicago P.D. on NBC, where Upton was sent by Commander Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to serve on a temporary assignment at the FBI's New York office.

It was an ideal opportunity for Raymund, after spending so much time at Wolf World, to direct. “I know the Dick Wolf package very well, I feel very comfortable working in that world. I'm very in tune with his style and tone, "he tells Deadline.

But without revealing the details of the crossover, it hints at one of the challenges posed in the format. "Every Dick Wolf show is different," she says. "The writing is different, the tone is different, the dynamics of the group is totally different, so that's really cool to work on in their world."

Raymund, who also played Dana Lodge on CBS ’ The good wifeHe hopes to direct a more episodic television, balancing that with being in front of the camera. She stars in the upcoming Starz drama series Hightown, which launches in May.

"Being behind the lens is a very different experience than acting," he admits. “You must be very aware of everyone else's story and all the technicalities of putting together a story. All the little details must be considered and everything must be based on the reality of the show. You need to develop it with a true human connection and stories and do it in a condensed amount of time, which is extremely difficult and exactly what my brain likes. I feel calm when I direct. "

He also plans to use the coronavirus-imposed downtime to film his second short film. The short, her first writing project, is based on her mother's journey from the Dominican Republic to the United States.

"It's about the stress and trauma of this young woman being an immigrant worker in the United States who works as a janitor," says Raymund. “This short film follows his emotional arc of what it means to have that kind of stress and burden to achieve his dream. This window has allowed me to write. As difficult as this time is for everyone, I can use this as a creative opportunity to express myself. "