Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz signs two executive orders, addresses officer licenses, medical cannabis – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz signed two new executive orders Tuesday, extending licenses for first responders and ensuring that the medical cannabis program continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first order was applied to peace officers, emergency service providers, and security professionals. Their licenses, which normally expire on June 30 of their third year, will run until January 1, 2021 for peace officers and firefighters. For private detective services and protection officers, their licenses extend up to 60 days after the end of the peacetime emergency.

Although the license renewal process generally comes with additional education and competency requirements, Walz wrote that they have become "onerous,quot; in the face of the pandemic. They will be deferred until January 1, 2021.

%MINIFYHTMLa575bf1983fed8f168d8013929e2bbe413% %MINIFYHTMLa575bf1983fed8f168d8013929e2bbe414%

The second order addresses the medical cannabis program, allowing the facility to continue operating during the peacetime emergency.

%MINIFYHTMLa575bf1983fed8f168d8013929e2bbe415% %MINIFYHTMLa575bf1983fed8f168d8013929e2bbe416%

"Medical cannabis provides therapeutic and palliative relief to many of Minnesota's most seriously ill residents," Walz wrote in the order.

The executive order also allows the Office of Medicinal Cannabis to register emergency temporary caregivers to help their patients access medical cannabis. To reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 in the workplace, manufacturers can also use curb pickup to dispense patients and caregivers.

Walz also adjusted the enrollment period for the program: Any patient whose enrollment is scheduled to expire March 31 to seven days after the peacetime emergency will see an extension. Now, they will be registered until August 1, 2020 or 60 days after the end of the peacetime emergency.

To participate in the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program, a patient must have an underlying health condition described by lawmakers.