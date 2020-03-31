Millie Bobby Brown learned American accent by watching Hannah Montana

Loved Hannah Montana? You're not alone.

Millie Bobby Brown saying Miley Cyrus about his fandom for the show on the Monday episode of the Instagram Live show Bright-minded. In fact, the Strange things Star said she learned to speak with an American accent by watching the Disney series.

"I'm surprised you don't have a country accent," Cyrus replied with a smile.

Brown said she was actually "obsessed,quot; with the show and knew "every dance move,quot; to Cyrus' "Hoedown Throwdown,quot; number. She also suggested that the show helped inspire her to continue acting.

"I wanted your job," Brown recalled. "I didn't know how to get your job, but I said, 'I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was a real job. And I said, 'I want to do that. That sounds like fun. "I didn't even know you could get money for it. I thought, 'I'll do it for free.'

The two stars have a lot in common. During the social media program, Cyrus said that people used to call her "Millie,quot; while growing up, and Brown said that people called her "Miley,quot; all the time. They both love dogs and know what it's like to grow in the spotlight.

