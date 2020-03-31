Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino Partners with the State of New Jersey for PSA COVID-19

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Star Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino has partnered with New Jersey state officials for a PSA that urges residents to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, the 37-year-old was wearing an upside-down black T-shirt and baseball cap, and tells his New Jersey teammates that some people are prolonging the pandemic by not following simple guidelines.

🚨 WE HAVE A SITUATION🚨 Listen to @ItsTheSituation – We know Jersey loves to party, but TAKES THIS SERIOUSLY. STAY AT HOME and #FlattenTheCurve. The return is always greater than the reverse. 💪 pic.twitter.com/g4Qba0QO2b – New Jersey (@NJGov) March 30, 2020

"This message is for the people, for the people: We have a situation," Sorrentino said in the public service announcement released Monday. New Jersey is tough. We love to party and we love it even more. But the time for the holidays is over.

Sorrentino goes on to say that New Jersey residents must be smart and do their part to flatten the curve. He also says in the message "stay home, be positive and practice social distancing."

Sorrentino concluded his message with his characteristic phrase: "The return is always greater than the reverse." Then he signed saying, "We have this, New Jersey."

The official Twitter page for the state of New Jersey posted the video Monday. As of this writing, he has received 2,000 likes and nearly 600 retweets. On Sorrentino's Instagram page, the video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Some fans were excited to see Sorrentino's video, and one commenter wrote that it was "incredible,quot; and urged New Jersey citizens to say they were home so they can "clench their fists in bars again soon." His co-star Jen "JWoww,quot; Farley added that Sorrentino should run for governor of New Jersey.

Of course, there were many enemies who did not like the state of New Jersey associating with someone who has a criminal record. How Jersey Shore Fans know that Sorrentino served an eight-month federal prison sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York State for tax evasion in 2019 and was released in September.

"ANYONE BUT THIS DOOFUS!" wrote a skeptic. "Come on @NJGov, you can do better."

Another added that they don't like the idea of ​​"getting advice from criminals." Instead, they'll stick with scientists and healthcare providers, noting that New Jersey had "really good,quot; scientists and healthcare providers.

Currently, there are more than 16,000 reported cases of coronavirus in the state of New Jersey, and more than 200 people have died in the state from the virus since the pandemic began. Governor Phil Murphy has issued an order to stay home and has banned parties and social events.



