French Mike has shaken hands with Donald Trump.

The old New York-based sports radio gas bag went on the air Monday night, offering a takedown of Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the nation, and specifically New York.

"There is a disconnect. We are seeing something happening in our city on the 11 o'clock news every night. We are seeing people die," says French. "And now we know people who died. And we are not seeing one or two people die in our neighborhood. We are seeing them die at 10 and 20 every day. They take people out of the hospital in Queens in body bags …

"Treat this as the crisis it is," French continued. "And how can you have a marker that says 2,000 people have died and tell us that it's okay if another 198,000 died, that's a good job. How is that a good job in our country? It's a good job if no one else dies "

French, as you may know, is one of the kings of sports radio, but he is also New York's Numbah 1 in bad shots, inaccurate shots and "Nevah said that!" In the history of broadcasting.

But French is also known for her political views, as for some reason listeners in the three-state area tuned in to French in 2016 for her political views during the election year. While it is largely speculated that Da Sports Pope cast his vote for Trump, he had not publicly stated that he did. However, he was a strong supporter of Trump during his electoral career.

"I think it's about doing a good job. Your ego won't allow you to do more than a good job," French said of Trump in 2016.

French afternoon driving spot – originally from 1 p.m. at 6:30 p.m. ET: Now it's tucked away in a nice half-hour spot on WFAN 101.9 from 6 to 6:30. He was recently given another show on Sundays as the world of sports radio struggles to find something to talk about.

It is interesting to see if Trump will return after this.