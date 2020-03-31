Microsoft Skype: Microsoft Says Skype Users Increase 70% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLb70e69cdcdb429da58f5d052667b68b511% %MINIFYHTMLb70e69cdcdb429da58f5d052667b68b512%

The number of people using Microsoft's Skype video calling system has increased by 70% in a month to 40 million people today, as more people stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said Monday. company.

Skype-to-Skype call minutes increased 220% from the previous month, the company said in a blog post https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/03/30 / introducing- new-microsoft-365-personal-family-subscriptions.

Microsoft added that it is changing the name of its popular productivity suite Office 365 to & # 39; Microsoft 365 & # 39; Starting April 21, with new features including a family-friendly security app that helps manage screen time on Windows, Android, and Xbox PCs.

Stocks staying at home like video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications and various gaming stocks have seen a surge recently, with millions of people expected to spend weeks or more inside their homes.

The company also added new features on its Microsoft computers, which are used by more than 44 million people every day, promoting the use of the chat application in the workplace among family and friends.

