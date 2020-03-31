Microsoft Family Safety app to be included in new Office 365 subscription – BGR

Microsoft renamed the popular Office 365 productivity subscription to Microsoft 365 while maintaining the same pricing structure.

Microsoft 365 accounts will get additional features, including a Microsoft Teams consumer app and a Microsoft Family Safety app.

Family Safety will run on Android and iPhone, allowing parents to track their children's location and get detailed driving reports.

Office 365 may be your favorite set of productivity apps, but you must prepare to break away from the brand. Products you've been using for years don't go anywhere, only the package name gets a new name. Starting April 21, Office 365 will be known as Microsoft 365. Many of the elements of Office 365 remain the same. You can still choose between a personal or home subscription, and the prices remain the same at $ 6.99 or $ 9.99, respectively. But you will get even more value from Microsoft 365 subscriptions as Microsoft will include additional apps with Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, OneDrive, and Skype. We are looking for new Microsoft consumer kits that will be available within every 365 account, as well as the new Microsoft Family Safety. And it's family security that will easily be the highlight of Microsoft 365, especially if you're managing the security of a large family.

Family Safety is a companion app for Android and iPhone that closely resembles an updated version of Apple's Find My iOS app. Family Safety will allow you to track your children and parents and make sure they are safe, which is something you can do on both Android and iPhone.

But Family Safety has a ton of features not available elsewhere. The application will allow you to save the places you visit the most, such as home, work or school, and will send you notifications when someone leaves or arrives at the designated place.

Even better, the app comes with an on-board driving safety feature that gives you a detailed view of the entire map with driving events, as well as a complete driving history. The feature is great for tracking teen drivers, no matter how hard they resist.

Microsoft says it will not sell or share your location or generate data with insurance companies.

In addition to the tracking location, the Family Safety app will also include screen time limits that will work on Windows, Xbox, and Android. The application will also report the details of the activity, as well as similar applications that are already integrated in iPhone or Android.

Finally, the app allows you to configure content filters for apps, games, and websites, as well as age limits for download approval.

While Microsoft 365 will be available to consumers on April 21, there is no release date for Microsoft Family Safety. You can subscribe to receive notifications about it at this link. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, you'll also get the new Microsoft Family Safety when it's available.

