Michigan man claimed to have COVID-19 while playing "Everything,quot; on Kroger, tests negative – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – A Michigan man was arrested after he told grocery store employees that he had coronavirus and walked around the store touching everything.

Kroger's manager asked the man to leave, but he said he would not leave without his belongings.

The store manager called the police and Genesee County District Attorney David Leyton said Johnathan Miracle's strange behavior did not end there.

"He said I'm positive for COVID-19. They put them in a police car and started licking the windows inside the back seat of the car, as well as the partition between the back seat in the front seat. So it was a very bad situation Leyton said.

Subsequent testing showed that Miracle does not have a coronavirus.

It already faces several charges and may now face an additional false terrorism report charge.

