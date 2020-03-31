Michigan doctor shows safe way to unload food during COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a Grand Rapids family doctor with 20 years of healthcare experience, created a YouTube video to help people buy safer food and bring safer food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It introduces various methods on how to safely unpack and sterilize food using methods already in use by medical professionals to protect patients during surgery. At the beginning of the video, Jeffrey VanWingen states, "And I'm going to help you adapt those techniques to lower your risk of getting coronavirus."

It gives you helpful tips for shopping at the grocery store, unpacking your groceries or the ones you received at home, and also sterilizing takeaways. He emphasizes that these are not infallible, but do your best to minimize your chances of exposure to the coronavirus.

Below is her video which also links to a 1-minute follow-up video that she has posted as an update to her original video.

Watch the video here.

