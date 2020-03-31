Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, Dennis Rodman Drama & More: 10 Big Questions Before & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML619b5fb172c1b4ea333232d00ba7882011% %MINIFYHTML619b5fb172c1b4ea333232d00ba7882012%

ESPN announced Tuesday that "The Last Dance," a 10-part series about the Bulls dynasty featuring Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, and Scottie Pippen, will begin airing on April 19.

The documentary focuses on the 1997-98 season, which was the last of six NBA championship races for Chicago. By the time the first chords of "Sirius,quot; come from the Alan Parsons Project, you'll already be yelling, "What time is it?"

MORE: Full TV Schedule for "The Last Dance,quot;

Before launch, here are the top 10 questions we hope the documentary series will answer.

Who gives the best interview?

The first preview showed a list of personalities interviewed for the documentary.

Where else can you get Barack Obama, Jerry Seinfeld, Justin Timberlake and Carmen Electra to rate one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time?

The Bulls were not just a basketball team. They were a cultural phenomenon that extended far beyond Chicago. It will be interesting to see which person inside (and outside) the organization brings the most compelling material to the series.

What else can we learn about Dennis Rodman?

The first favorite to do that would be Rodman, who was the subject of ESPN's 30 by 30 documentary "Rodman: For Better or Worse." Rodman led the NBA in rebounds for the seventh consecutive time in 1997-98. He had 16 games with at least 20 rebounds.

That probably won't be discussed much.

Rodman's exaggerated demeanor will be a theme, and his particular segments will definitely be worth seeing.

What beef will resurface?

Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause died in 2017, so we won't understand his side of the story in his long-running dispute with Jackson.

However, there are other stories. "Scottie was being selfish," says Jordan in the trailer. That relationship with Pippen will likely be explored outdoors.

How about when Jordan hit Steve Kerr? That happened in 1995, and Kerr seems to be a standout interview given how much has been featured in the trailers.

How did the Bulls' rivals view the team?

Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley are shown in the trailer, and are among the 1992 Dream Team players who didn't win a championship because of the Bulls.

Two other members of the "Dream Team,quot; – Karl Malone and John Stockton – were stars on Jazz teams that lost two consecutive NBA finals to Chicago. Are they interviewed?

It will also be fascinating to explore the 1998 Bulls' Eastern Conference final showdown with the Pacers, the rare series that brought Chicago to a Game 7. That Indiana team featured Larry Bird as coach and star guard Reggie Miller.

How do all those stars see the Bulls dynasty more than 20 years later?

How will the Bulls describe the 1998 NBA Finals?

Chicago capped the sixth NBA championship race by beating Utah in six games. It's easy to forget Game 3 when the Bulls crushed the Jazz with a final score of 96-54 behind one of the best defensive performances of all time.

Everyone remembers Jordan's final shot in the Bulls' uniform, which put Chicago ahead forever and secured a sixth championship.

How did the players and coaches in the locker room react knowing that the NBA would never see such a dynasty again?

Was there ever an exodus like this?

Look at the 1998-99 Bulls roster. Tim Floyd is the coach. The top three scorers were Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper and Brent Barry.

Jordan and Jackson retired. Rodman went to the Lakers, and Pippen went to the Rockets. Hearing the first-person accounts of those outings should reopen some of those cracks about how the dynasty ended.

It will also include how another was born.

What did Phil Jackson bring to the Lakers?

Jackson took a year off and returned to lead the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships with the help of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, who is one of the stars featured in the trailer.

Bryant's interviews promise to be emotional given his death in a plane crash on January 26. Bryant was Jordan's apparent heir, and the link between the two dynasties will likely be explored in later episodes.

How do those bulls compare to the warriors?

Kerr has been asked that question several times. The history of the Bulls will give a greater appreciation of how difficult it is for three mobs in the modern era. Chicago did it twice, and if Jordan didn't retire after the first run to play baseball, there was an opportunity for the Bulls to win eight in a row.

Of course, the Warriors had to deal with LeBron James, and it will be interesting to see how the debate unfolds between five consecutive NBA Finals appearances against six championships in eight years as the series airs on ESPN.

Would you rather be 73-9 without the ring or 72-10 with a championship? MJ fans know the answer to that.

Will this humanize Jordan to a younger generation?

Jordan's most recent public appearance was a compliment to Bryant that showed a rare emotional side to the superstar. The trailer is broken up into some Jordan clips that come with some classic quotes.

"My mentality was to go out and win, at any cost."

Jordan's press conferences are rare, and this will be the most he's offered for public consumption since his game days.

It may not be the best interview, but Jordan will get the most attention. How much will it reveal?

Will you finally recognize MJ as the GOAT?

Given how much an old photo of Jordan and LeBron James at a basketball camp recirculated on social media a few weeks ago, this documentary is sure to rekindle the "greatest of all time,quot; argument between the two superstars.

For his part, James has already tweeted how excited he is to see the series:

April 19 cannot come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!! Yes sir! 🍿 #Last Dance – LeBron James (@ KingJames) March 31, 2020

That might be the best way for everyone else to tackle it. Don't use this as an accessory to compare the two superstars. Enjoy the experience of reliving what was a dynasty led by arguably the best player and coach of all time.

It's almost game time. On April 19 I cannot arrive soon.