Miami & # 39; Reunion, call your children & # 39; dirty & # 39;

In the first part of the season 3 reunion on VH1, Trina accuses Nikki of being disrespectful to her when she says, "Everyone here knows that you never see me disrespect anyone."

Season 3 of "Love and Hip Hop: Miamimeeting saw Trina Y Nikki NaturalThe enmity intensifies. In the episode, Trina accused Nikki of being disrespectful to her and said, "Everyone here knows that you never see me disrespect anyone."

Daddy trick she chimed in: "If you're a female artist and you're trying to make music in Miami, you can't say a bad thing about Trina because she knows everyone." Later, Trina was asked about her feelings after being "challenged by someone you just want to help."

Referring to Nikki, Trina replied, "This woman will be nowhere in my space. I am not disrespectful. I respect each and every one who comes under me. Be honest, you are under me, you are always know. Never you get so twisted … I would never give an opportunity that is below me to be below me. "

Nikki replied while asking, "How are you a role model? Look at you. You look like a mess." That only angered Trina even more when she brought Nikki's kids into the conversation, calling them "dirty kids."

Then Nikki was taken to a separate room and said, "First of all, I will never disrespect Trina. If she comes for me, I will leave." He then called Trina the "King and Queen of Miami", prompting Trina to get up and head to the room Nikki was in.

In addition to Trina and Nikki, the first part of the "LHH: Miami" season 3 reunion featured Trick putting former Trina manager Jullian Boothe in a bang after she accused of defrauding money intended for her album, & # 39; The One & # 39 ;.