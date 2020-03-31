Meredith Goldstein of Love Letters talks to Dr. Monica O & # 39; Neal, a Harvard-trained relationship expert

Love Letters is hosting virtual question and answer sessions with mental health professionals during this time of quarantine and social estrangement. The first installment of Taking Care features Harvard-trained clinical psychologist Monica O & # 39; Neal, who talks about coping with the coronavirus moment: how couples living indoors can cope, how singles can avoid loneliness and how we can all find moments of joy during this difficult time Sign up for the next session here.

Look the following video: