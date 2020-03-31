Members of the media skip Trump briefings due to small news and health risks

%MINIFYHTMLe44ca760dd872d29cf861b618bf4100a11% %MINIFYHTMLe44ca760dd872d29cf861b618bf4100a12%

There have been far more empty seats in President Donald Trump's daily briefings, but no, news organizations are not boycotting the events in protest or trying to silence him, despite what he suggested in a briefing this week.

Instead, something else is underway: Journalists stay away because they are concerned about health risks at a time when many consider that the president's evening press conferences have become less and less newsworthy.

The decision of said media as The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNBC to stay away may be fundamentally changing the character of briefings. With veteran White House reporters on the sidelines, the president has engaged primarily with television journalists, including one from a small, far-right conservative news channel that rarely figures so prominently.

the Send, The Times and CNBC stopped sending reporters to the briefings, which took place in the Rose Garden, as well as in the tighter reaches of the James S. Brady Press Room of the West Wing, after two House correspondents were suspected Blanca had hired covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. (One of the reporters, who has not been publicly identified, tested negative Tuesday, according to Jonathan Karl of ABC News, president of the White House Correspondents Association.)

Times executive editor Dean Baquet said his organization withdrew its reporters from the briefings, both because of health considerations and the uncertainty of news reports. Journalists continue to monitor them on television and report anything worthwhile.

"Today, it seems like there is little news," he said. “We, of course, reserve the right to show them live (through the broadcast) if we believe they really will be in the news. But that hasn't happened in quite a while. "

Baquet's statement is remarkable in several ways. It is almost unheard of for a leading media outlet not to send a reporter to a presidential press conference. It is also very unusual for a presidential press conference to make no news, considering the seriousness of the office and the consequences of any presidential speech.

However, Trump's near-daily briefings have been widely criticized for the amount of misinformation he has provided about federal efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Among other things, Trump exaggerated the availability of evidence, touted untested drug regimes as possible cures, and spent considerable time criticizing journalists for asking questions they didn't like.

The suggestion that he turned the briefings into quasi-campaign meetings in the service of his reelection effort has prompted some commentators to urge cable networks to stop showing them live and unfiltered.

There's an ironic subtext for media organizations to decide that briefings aren't journalistic enough to be upset: Before the pandemic, journalists had bitterly complained that the White House had gone a full year without celebrating the news that it had once been a daily ritual.

Trump implied on Sunday that news organizations, including CNN and The Post, are trying to silence him. “When they don't want the President of the United States to have a voice, there is no longer talk of democracy. For longer, "he said.

In fact, CNN says it plans to continue covering the briefings, as does MSNBC and Fox News.

the Send He stopped sending reporters to briefings and skipped his rotation on the newsgroup, which provides reports to all reporters, when Trump traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, over the weekend. Both movements were motivated by health problems.

The news organization continues to report on the briefings and broadcasts them on its website, executive editor Martin Baron said. However, he said, "we have to take into account the health of our reporters and that of our colleagues in other media." Our reporters were very close to the White House reporter from another organization showing symptoms of the coronavirus. "

Baron said that the Send I would appreciate alternatives to in-person briefings, such as video conferences. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer presented video questions from reporters across the country at briefings in the early days of the Trump presidency, but the practice was abandoned shortly after it began.

Baron also said that the White House could create a permanent outdoor space to allow more distance between reporters, with microphones that could be cleaned instead of passed, a potentially risky practice that is used now.

Due to concerns about social distancing guidelines, the White House Correspondents Association, which organizes press room operations, first reduced the number of seats available to reporters from 49 to 25 in mid-March, without be allowed in the hallways. . The organization further reduced seats last week, with 14 available.

Smaller sessions have increased the relative importance of news organizations that choose to send reporters. Among them is One America News Network, a cable television team that always favors Trump in his reporting and sometimes traffics in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

On Monday, Trump called back to the network's White House journalist, Chanel Rion, who compared the number of deaths from coronavirus to the number of "children killed by their mothers through elective abortions every day." She asked the President, "Do you agree with states that place coronavirus victims above elective abortions?"

In a previous session, Rion gave Trump an opportunity to criticize those who criticized his use of the term "Chinese virus,quot; to refer to the disease. "Mr. President, do you consider the term,quot; Chinese food "to be racist because it is food that originated in China?" She asked, apparently rhetorically. "I don't think it's racist at all," he replied. She went on to state that "the main left-wing media … have been associated with the narratives of the Chinese Communist Party."

Trump responded by promoting his job performance and criticizing the media: "I don't think anyone has done as much as I have in three years." This administration has done a great job. But the press is very dishonest. "

