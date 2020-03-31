Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Inside your decision to move to Los Angeles and why Donald Trump has nothing to worry about!

%MINIFYHTML0df0893e0730b58d7af023d9d75807e111% %MINIFYHTML0df0893e0730b58d7af023d9d75807e112%

Fans who are aware of what the Royal Family is doing know very well that former members of the United Kindom monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have moved to Los Angeles in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic . Shortly after the news was shared with the world, none other than US President Donald Trump reacted with a grim tweet!

The controversial leader wanted to make it very clear that the United States would not pay its security bill.

However, it turns out that you have no reason to worry about something like this since the move has been in the couple's plans for months!

So is! As sudden as it seemed, an internal report claims to know that living in Los Angeles was what Meghan and Harry wanted to do from the moment they decided to give up their royal titles and live simpler lives away from the palace.

So because they had it all figured out already, Trump really has no reason to worry about American taxpayers.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that ghan Meghan and Harry had been quietly talking about moving to Los Angeles for at least two to three months. They were initially looking in the Hidden Hills area, but that didn't work. They kept the details of everything very private, but this was not something that happened overnight or out of the blue. The outbreak may have accelerated the date, but the decision was made a while ago and is now being resolved. "

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry also responded to the president via Reuters news agency a couple of days ago, saying: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the US government. USA Security arrangements have been made with private funds. "



