Maxine Waters reads Trump for filth on Twitter

Aunt Maxine Waters is excited and is letting Donald Trump know that she is unhappy with her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the California Democratic congresswoman shot her fingers on Twitter and read Donnie for her utter indolence in her response to the pandemic.

Maxine hit him with a volley of tweets.

"Trump, since you destroyed the WH unit designed to plan pandemics like # COVID19, you must stop being misleading about the DPA and get more bodies to develop masks, respirators, and everything else necessary to protect hospital workers who are trying to save lives,quot; . said the first tweet. "Act together!"

According to The Hill, Maxine Waters was referring to Trump's decision to shut down a National Security Council pandemic address in 2018.

So Maxine's tweets became a bit more real!

"Trump, stop congratulating you!" she wrote in her second tweet. "You are a failure and you have mishandled this disaster # COVID19! He has no knowledge and knows only experts and generals. Your ignorance and incompetence are appalling and you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth!

But in her last tweet, Aunt Maxine went crazy.

Trump, you incompetent idiot! You shipped 18 tons of PPE to China early, but ignored the warnings and called COVID19 for a hoax. You have endangered doctors, nurses, aides, aides, and janitors, all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 pardons for the damage you are causing! – Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020

Donald Trump did not respond to Maxine Waters' tweets, but has been on the defense after being criticized for his handling of the pandemic.

Trump recently announced that federal guidelines to combat the coronavirus will remain in effect for at least another 30 days.

Roommates, what do you think of Maxine Waters' criticism of Donald Trump? Let us know!