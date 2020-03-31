Matt Lucas to Release Comedy Comedian on Coronavirus Benefitting NHS Workers

WENN / Avalon

Titled 'Thank You Baked Potato', the charity song emphasizes national regulations for people to stay home, wash their hands regularly, and abide by the closing rules.

Funny Matt Lucas she's urging people to stay home, wash their hands regularly, and abide by the UK coronavirus blockade rules on her new charity single.

The 46-year-old "Little Britain" star brought her former "Shooting Stars" character, George Dawes, to life for a song titled "Thank You Baked Potato," which emphasizes national regulations for people to just go shopping or pick up medicine. , for a daily exercise and for traveling to work if it is absolutely essential.

Matt released the song for the first time last week (ends March 27) with a fun video, which sees the star sitting at her piano playing and singing her song, with lyrics including: "The baked potato changed my life, the baked potato showed me the way, if you want to know what is wrong from the right, you should listen to what the potato (sic) says. "

"Wash your hands and stay inside, thanks to the baked potato. Just go to the grocery stores, thanks to the baked potato. If you want to spend a happy day, you should listen to what the baked potato (sic) says."

Now him "Bridesmaids"Star has confirmed that the melody has been recorded, and will hit download and streaming services on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the cover of the cartoon on Instagram, he wrote: "It's official: 'Thank You Baked Potato' will be released on Friday! All proceeds will go to #FeedNHS, which will provide meals throughout Great Britain to our amazing NHS (National Health Service) workers. "

Matt has self-isolated at home in the UK, as he suffers from asthma from a lung condition, causing occasional breathing difficulties, putting him at high risk amid the global health crisis.